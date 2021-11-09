Covid-19: Vaccine experts call for proof as Givealittle 'scam' page stays live

The Whole Truth: Mild reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine explained.

Health experts have called for Givealittle to require medical evidence before donation pages are published, after a page was created for a woman with “adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine”.

The page was created a week ago for an Auckland woman who claimed the vaccine gave her body spasms and stopped her from being able to walk, drive or work.

It asks for donations, so the woman can purchase unfunded treatments to treat “the constant body spasms”. More than $6000 has been donated so far.

Craig Simcox/Stuff Professor Graham Le Gros, an immunologist, called for the Givealittle page to be removed, as well as a change to the page’s guidelines to require medical proof before publishing.

A number of health experts have questioned the page’s legitimacy.

Professor Graham Le Gros, immunologist and programme director at Vaccine Alliance New Zealand called the page a “scam”.

“[The page’s information] does not look correct, nor does it make medical sense. The symptoms and behaviour are not related to vaccines but to other behaviours and issues,” said Le Gros.

“There needs to be some scientific or medical credibility added to the terms of use. I think this would warrant [the page] being pulled, this case clearly warrants that. If it is a true medical condition diagnosed by a health professional, a registered doctor in NZ would be able to prescribe such things.”

Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist at the University of Auckland was confused why the woman couldn’t approach ACC for support.

“Crowd funding is a great way to raise money for things. However, in cases like these there is no easy way to verify the legitimacy of people who seek funding, and scams have been known to occur,” said Petousis-Harris.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Vaccinologist Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris was confused why Hodgkinson couldn’t approach ACC for support.

“This [page] should not be seen as evidence that the girl’s symptoms have been caused by a vaccine.”

A Givealittle spokeswoman said each of the platform’s pages are reviewed for moderation “to ensure it meets terms”.

A page will be removed from the platform if it is set up to fundraise for illegal purposes, breaches privacy, does not have permission from the beneficiary or there’s proof of misrepresentation or fraud.

The spokeswoman said in this particular page’s case, Givealittle has requested the payee “provide further information” and that funds raised would not be paid until the information was provided.

Supplied The Ministry of Health says common side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine include pain and swelling at the injection site, chills, and muscle aches. The ministry makes no mention of body spasms as a vaccine side effect.

“We have provided a deadline for this information to be supplied in order for the page to remain active,” the spokeswoman said.

“Givealittle would welcome formal reports [from health experts] through our platform which may prompt specific follow-up questions to the payee.”

The Ministry of Health says common side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine include pain and swelling at the injection site, chills, and muscle aches. One in 1000 may experience one-sided facial drooping.

The ministry makes no mention of body spasms as a vaccine side effect.