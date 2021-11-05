Man who escaped Covid-19 quarantine hotel in Hamilton removed section of fence

The man removed a section of fence and escaped the Amohia Community Isolation Quarantine facility on Friday.

A man who allegedly escaped a quarantine facility for positive Covid-19 cases in Hamilton removed a section of fence and jumped into a waiting car.

Police were told at 11.45am on Friday that a man had left the Amohia Community Isolation Quarantine facility in Hamilton, known as Distinction Hamilton, on Te Rapa Road and been picked up in a vehicle.

Police found and stopped the vehicle a short distance away at 11.47am, a spokeswoman said.

The 33-year-old man would appear in Hamilton District Court on Friday afternoon, charged with breaching the Health Order.

READ MORE:

* Man charged after allegedly escaping MIQ in Hamilton, getting picked up

* Covid-19: Police trying to locate two positive cases who absconded Auckland MIQ on Saturday

* Covid-19: Police checks on cases admitted to MIQ after assaults, damage



David Unwin/Stuff A car was waiting to pick the man up, but police stopped it a short distance away on Te Rapa Road (file photo).

The man removed a section of perimeter fencing, but was spotted by MIQ security, Head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King said.

“They absconded in a waiting car and were apprehended a short distance away by police a few minutes later. They are currently in police custody.”

The individual arrived at the facility on October 27 and was due to be released on November 9. He was on day eight of his stay, King said.

The hotel was being used for quarantine purposes for positive Waikato community cases.

“As I have said previously, every single event like this is extremely disappointing to me, and they are all taken very seriously. But our facilities aren’t prisons and our staff aren’t prison guards,” King said.

STUFF Dr Caroline McElnay gives an update on four new Covid-19 cases found in the Waikato.

“People don’t come into our facilities because they've broken the law, they come in because unfortunately they are community cases that have tested positive.”

She said it was hard to keep people in a facility if they were determined to leave.

King said staff worked really hard to ensure the safety and comfort of all people staying in the facilities, but there were rules people were expected to follow during their stay in managed isolation or quarantine.

“Recent absconders were caught very quickly thanks to our staff and our security measures.”

“The overwhelming majority do their part to keep New Zealand safe. Deliberate breaches like this can put the wider community at risk.”

The Amohia facility has 110 rooms and there are currently 17 community cases in the hotel, occupying 16 rooms.

There have been over 186,000 people through managed isolation and quarantine with 18 incidents involving 24 people absconding.