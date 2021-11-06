Volunteer firefighters boss worked behind the scenes to dismiss woman who made sexual assault complaint against him

Women firefighters spoken to by Stuff say they can’t trust their cases are being taken seriously.

Volunteer firefighting chief executive Bill Butzbach worked behind the scenes on the attempted dismissal of the woman who laid complaints of sexual assault against him, days before he stepped up as head of the organisation that advocates for unpaid firefighter’s rights.

The revelation comes as firefighters within the United Fire Brigades Association [UFBA] call for a ministerial inquiry into firefighting culture, saying sexual harassment, assault and bullying is being brushed over in brigades nationwide.

On Friday night, UFBA board chair Peter Dunne backed Butzbach at the organisation’s annual conference, saying allegations against him had been fully investigated.

But he said a new Disciplinary Committee would be established to ensure Codes of Conduct were properly upheld.

READ MORE:

* Firefighters want answers on 'botched' sexual misconduct investigation

* Two dozen complaints of sexual harassment at Fire and Emergency NZ in five years



Meanwhile, women firefighters spoken to by Stuff, who are involved in current employment investigations into sexual misconduct, say they can’t trust their cases are being taken seriously while an alleged bully is being protected.

As the chief executive of the UFBA, Butzbach was involved in the development of dispute resolution, advocacy and support services for the recent consolidation of New Zealand's fire and emergency services, now known as Fire and Emergency New Zealand or FENZ.

Stuff spoke to three alleged victims of Butzbach, who are not currently working as firefighters. They say an abandoned investigation by the UFBA into Butzbach’s conduct was doomed to fail, and that an earlier 2018 investigation by FENZ was flawed.

FENZ said it commissioned an independent investigation to look into one victim, Sarah’s, complaint, which concluded in August 2018. The allegations of sexual misconduct were “not substantiated”.

It did identify systemic issues, such as the lack of a centralised process for complaints and “particular errors,” made due to these. It accepted her complaint could have been dealt with better, and had apologised to her for this.

At the conference on Friday night, Dunne claimed the process had been a fair one.

And FENZ told Stuff changes had been made, and a separate Behaviour and Conduct Office (BCO) now dealt with complaints.

But the alleged victims say they have been traumatised by the events of the past six years, and want an independent body set up to investigate allegations of misconduct. Stuff has agreed not to use their last names in this story.

“I don’t care about what happened to me any more,” said Sarah, who has always wanted to be a firefighter. “I care about the gutless people who haven’t done their job, and let people like him remain there.

“I’m a powerful person in my daily life, but I have no power in their system at all. The only power I have is facts and evidence, so I need there to be a proper investigation.”

She said Dunne’s speech, which referenced criticism by a “small group” of volunteers, was “disgusting”.

A ‘bad drunk’

Sarah says Butzbach backed her into the corner of a bar and groped her bottom in 2016, when he was her boss at the Martinborough volunteer fire service. After initially apologising the next day and saying he was a “bad drunk,” she says he then began a campaign of bullying against her.

Another alleged victim, Dean, a veteran of a dozen years at the Martinborough brigade, says he too was sexually assaulted by Butzbach - in a "hazing" incident at Pinocchio's Bar in Martinbrough in 2015. He also received a regretful call from Butzbach the day after the assault, and had accepted the apology, writing the incident off as "boys will be boys" behaviour.

But he quit in 2016, after witnessing Butzbach launching into a “verbal tirade,” against Sarah at the fire station, he told Stuff.

“He was wild against her. I've done 20 years as an officer in the Australian Army and as a volunteer in the fire service, and it was the worst abuse of leadership I've ever seen.”

Dean said he tried to get support for Sarah from other brigade members but they refused to get involved because they were scared, and that there was a “conspiracy” to undermine Sarah in the brigade.

Another alleged victim, Mike, said Butzbach bullied him out of the brigade after he “called out” what he says were Butzbach’s inappropriate and sexualised comments to young female members of the brigade.

Mike was still getting counselling, not only for the bullying but for traumatic incidents he attended as a volunteer firefighter, which he says were made worse by no aftercare or support from Butzbach.

“I went to a critical incident, a hanging, where I knew the person who killed themselves, and I saw the body. Bill didn’t even call to make sure if I was okay or notify the support team.

“There needs to be an independent complaints authority for investigating this. It can’t be done by UFBA or FENZ. It makes it look like the chief was exonerated and he wasn’t, because they just abandoned it.”

Butzbach did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations.

In 2019, a review by Judge Coral Shaw into fire service culture found bullying was widespread and change was needed.

Five years and no resolution

Sarah is traumatised by her experience with FENZ and the UFBA. She thought they would do right by her, and can’t accept their attempts to dismiss and, she says, silence her.

To make sure she wasn’t imagining things, she applied for documents from FENZ surrounding the handling of her November 2016 complaint, under the Privacy Act.

She found the head of HR at FENZ, people services manager Michelle Richards, then Hutt/Wairarapa area commander Gavin Dunphy, and his assistant area commander Nick Pyatt included Butzbach in decision-making around the treatment of her complaint about Butzbach, and her ongoing employment.

In emails viewed by Stuff, Butzbach refers to a meeting with Dunphy to discuss Sarah's case, and the managers talk about how Sarah might be discharged.

This was despite Nick Pyatt assuring Sarah in writing that Butzbach was not involved in any processes connected to her complaint.

On June 29 2017, HR head Michelle Richards writes to Butzbach and Pyatt:

“Attach [sic] is a suggested draft letter for Sarah proposing to discharge.

“Open to your feedback on the decision maker, I have used Nick in this instance as my thinking was that by Bill signing this out, it may create more tension. Happy to change this though if you have a different view.”

The following morning, Butzbach replies:

“I agree it best for Nick to be decision maker. We both agree a shorter process for dismissal.”

Managers again discussed Sarah's dismissal in January 2019, with Dunphy writing to Richards and Behaviour and Conduct Office head Brendan Nally asking for the "result" of Sarah's complaint.

"She has not attended brigade since before 10 June 2019 (sic). We are looking to terminate her membership of the Martinborough Brigade. This may cause unwanted media attention in particular so close after the release of the Shaw report.”

Documents show FENZ made three separate attempts to dismiss her.

FENZ initially hired barrister Rachael Schmidt-McCleave to investigate Sarah’s sexual assault complaint. Its findings included an apology to Sarah for mishandling the early part of its process; that FENZ staff be "reminded" to make sure the information they give is "accurate", and that FENZ staff should be "reminded a transparent and fair process exists" for raising concerns.

FENZ chief executive Rhys Jones then ordered a second investigation into the claims of collusion, handed to employment law firm Dyhrberg Drayton. This stalled, and was referred back to FENZ’s new Behaviour and Conduct Office in December 2019. A final decision that further investigation was "not required" was made in April 2021, saying it had already been dealt with.

ufba.org.nz Two complaints about the United Fire Brigade Association chief executive Bill Butzbach relate to incidents several years ago.

Sarah remains adamant this was not the case.

“The first investigation was seriously flawed and despite me repeatedly asking FENZ to address it, FENZ never did. I've spent years struggling to get [it] to start the second investigation that was instigated by Rhys Jones, and I have never even received a terms of reference."

A UFBA investigation launched in late 2020, led by Kristy McDonald QC, was abandoned four months later after the UFBA says the terms of reference couldn’t be agreed upon. The victims say they didn’t trust the process, and weren’t guaranteed a copy of the report.

But Sarah has not dropped her quest for justice. She has pursued complaints to the Department of Internal Affairs, the Ombudsman, the Privacy Commissioner, the Human Rights Review Tribunal and the Public Services Commission about Butzbach.

This has become "a full-time job" which has left her in fear of calling emergency services if she was to have an accident.

"All I did was speak up about wrongdoing, because of all the things they’ve done to me for that, I now feel I have to clear my name, but have no way to do so."

'Followed natural justice’

FENZ deputy chief executive Raewyn Bleakley said it was satisfied Schmidt-Cleave’s investigation followed natural justice and was carried out in a fair manner. A decision was made to close Sarah’s complaint, which Sarah was consulted on, in April 2021.

FENZ was committed to building a respectful and positive workplace culture, and bullying, harassment or unwanted behaviour was unacceptable, Bleakley said.

“We continue to make that very clear to our people – we want to do right by them. We acknowledge and regret this hasn’t always been the case in the past. We expect every complaint of such behaviour to be taken seriously and addressed in a fair and timely way.”

A major step had been the permanent Behaviour and Conduct Office, a self-contained team with experience in complaints resolution, who ran a transparent process, she said.

However, an email from December 2016 shows a member of FENZ's Workplace Culture Panel - which the BCO reports to - appears to characterise Sarah's complaint as trivial.

Deputy Chief Executive Brendan Nally's email to another FENZ staffer reads:

"It's amazing this minor issue can gain so much traction! I guess you get rewarded for just scatter gunning emails to all and sundry."

FENZ ‘s Bleakley said it was difficult to comment "without the full context" but that Nally's statement appeared to be "regrettable".

"Trivialising complaints of this nature is unacceptable at Fire and Emergency New Zealand."

Disquiet within the ranks

Volunteer firefighter Tony Sutorius runs VollyNet, the largest online support group for volunteer firefighters. He says progress had been “disappointingly slow,” since the Shaw report.

After Friday night's UFBA conference speech by Dunne, he said he felt "ashamed" on behalf of the victims.

"As a firefighter I feel this brings dishonour on all of us. We are just so disappointed that this can't be dealt with - it leaves a cloud over the organisation."

He and a group of other senior firefighters have been unofficially supporting those experiencing sexual misconduct or bullying. Though FENZ has an official behaviour and conduct office, Vollynet has stopped recommending it because people going through it were ending up so retraumatised, he said.

“At the extreme end it’s full-on sexual assaults, and stuff that is clearly criminal in nature but the chance of actually getting someone charged or convicted is ridiculous. These things are usually unwitnessed, and a phrase that you actually read in the reports that get written about this is “he-said, she-said,” which is discredited in judicial circles but still has life in FENZ HR reports,” Sutorius said.

Ross Giblin Volunteer firefighters Judith Stanley, left and Margaret Smith are among those demanding the organisation address allegations of sexual harassment against the CEO.

“I don’t think there’s a particular misogyny in fire brigades generally, but it’s still new for volunteer fire brigades to have women. There’s a lot of men who are senior figures in those brigades struggling to know what’s appropriate and how to manage things correctly.”

Women were often disbelieved and as one of the only women in the brigade, isolated easily.

“It’s particularly bad in a volunteer brigade because they’re in small places, and those in charge are quite powerful in the community at large, and the implication of making an allegation are bigger than the brigade. The FENZ process is unwieldy, very very slow, and usually it ends up in that woman having to leave the brigade and quite often having to leave the town.”

He and others like Paekakariki volunteer fire brigade member Judith Stanley had hoped Dunne would address the ongoing issues at the annual general meeting this weekend. “I think things will only deteriorate further if nothing comes of it.

“I can’t see how Butzbach can function properly in his role. He’s unable to deal with media, he’s very thoroughly compromised by the fact that this has never been resolved. It is a fiasco of a process that should never have unravelled the way it did.”

He was sad for what it might mean for those suffering sexual misconduct or bullying in silence. “I hope that women who are experiencing this, and men too, know they have a lot of supporters among existing firefighters.

“Things like this make it hard to be convincing about that. It’s holding us back, actually.”