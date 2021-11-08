news
National
Covid-19 patient dies in hospital; 81 cases in hospital, seven in intensive care; 190 new community cases ... read more
Covid-19 live: 190 new Covid community cases, 81 people in hospital
13:39, Nov 08 2021
Q+A
PM confirms Aucklanders will be able to travel this summer, however, the details about how exactly that will happen are not yet clear.
Stuff
reporters from around the country bring you the latest developments on the Delta outbreak.
Michael Bradley/Getty Images
Customers sign-in on the NZCovid tracing App in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Stuff
