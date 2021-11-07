Fire crews battling 'well involved' house fire in west Auckland

Fire crews are responding to a large house fire in Ranui on Sunday evening.

Fire crews are fighting a “well involved” house fire in the west Auckland suburb of Ranui, sending black smoke across neighbouring suburbs.

Four trucks were at the scene on Luanda Drive as of 7.40pm, and another two were en route, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

All residents had been accounted for, Fire and Emergency said.

A local resident was driving home and saw a cloud of “thick black smoke” about 7.15pm, and stopped to see if anyone needed help.

She could hear lots of “loud cracking” coming from the property.

A smoky haze could be seen as far away as Riverhead, approximately 15 kilometres away.