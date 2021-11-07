Fire crews contain house fire in west Auckland

Fire crews have contained a large house fire in Ranui on Sunday evening.

Six trucks were at the scene on Luanda Drive “dampening down” the fire as of 9.15pm, after responding to the blaze shortly after 7pm.

All residents had been accounted for, Fire and Emergency said.

A local resident was driving home and saw a cloud of “thick black smoke” about 7.15pm, and stopped to see if anyone needed help.

She could hear lots of “loud cracking” coming from the property.

A smoky haze could earlier be seen as far away as Riverhead, approximately 15 kilometres away.