The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today , November 8

Astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, Akihiko Hoshide and Megan McArthur, pose with chillies grown on the International Space Station.

We live in unusual times. There's a pandemic. The planet is dying. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Astronauts try tacos in space

Forget those potatoes in the Matt Damon movieThe Martian, actual astronauts are now using chillies grown in outer space to make tacos in zero gravity.

The chilli peppers are the first to be grown in space and were harvested as part of Nasa’s plant habitat programme.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today , November 5

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, November 4

* The Antidote: Five happy things that happened today, November 3



Astronaut Megan McArthur said the space chillies offered "a nice morale boost".

And the taste? "They have a nice spiciness to them, and a little bit of a lingering burn," she said.

Mum drives 800kms so daughter can play league

Supplied/Newsroom Passionate young rugby league player Oceanna Tuaupiki prepares to pass the ball to her U13 Kirikiriroa all-girls' team-mates.

A mother's dedication and a timely grant ensured a passionate young Waikato rugby league player’s dreams weren't dashed.

Venessa Tuaupiki drives her 12-year-old daughter Oceanna – on a three-hour round trip – to play rugby league. And she does it up to four times a week.

Oceanna’s league playing options all but disappeared when her family moved to her grandparents’ farm near Kāwhia. But with the help of a KidsCan community sports grant, Oceanna can play in two teams this season.

Whether she follows in the footsteps of her cousin Taine Tuaupiki, who plays professional rugby league on the Gold Coast, or simply continues to play recreational sport, right now being in her rugby league team and getting to travel around the motu means the world to Oceanna.

Sand joins the US National Toy Hall of Fame

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff A sandcastle competition at Ngamotu Beach in New Plymouth last year.

The US National Toy Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates toys that are inspirational and iconic and this year over 55,000 toys were nominated, but Stuff’s favourite inductee is sand. Yes, actual sand.

While it may seem like an unusual choice, sand – which could be the oldest toy in the world – earned a spot for its accessibility.

This year’s inductees also include American Girl dolls and the 60-year-old strategy board game Risk. Each has made special contributions to the world of imaginative play, the US National Toy Hall of Fame acknowledged.

Nimblewill Nomad, 83, is the oldest hiker to complete 3530km US trail

Robert F. Bukaty/AP MJ Eberhart, 83, scoops peanut butter out of a plastic bag during a lunch break on the Appalachian Trail.

MJ Eberhart, who goes by the trail name of Nimblewill Nomad, started walking when he retired more than a quarter-century ago – and he never stopped.

The American with flowing locks and an impressive beard strode into the record books today as the oldest hiker to complete the three and half thousand kilometre-long Appalachian Trail in the US.

The retired optometrist said he was feeling his age during the huge tramp, so he tried to limit himself to just eight hours of hiking a day.

The godwits are returning

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A godwit, photographed on the mudflats at Miranda.

About 80,000-odd shorebirds embark on an epic migration from Alaska to New Zealand and back each year and today the Miranda Trust said the godwits resting in New Caledonia are now on their way to New Zealand.

One bar-tailed godwit – who has been dubbed Kupe and is known more officially as 4BWRB – has a tiny radio transmitter in a band attached to his leg and it shows the bird is coming home.

The tracker revealed that while he tried to get here, he gave up midway and doubled back to the Yukon delta after a mammoth 57 hours on the wing.

The Pūkorokoro Miranda Naturalists' Trust own the Shorebird Centre on the shore of the Firth of Thames, in the Wiakato region and advocates for shorebirds.

Kupe is one of 12 godwits that were tagged by workers at the centre two years ago and, of that group, his is the only transmitter still able to send a signal.

The godwits, or kuaka, will spend the next six months feasting on marine worms and small shellfish they find on the mudflats, before heading back each March to the northern breeding grounds.

We’ll keep you posted on Kupe’s return.