Covid-19: Person with virus dies at Auckland Hospital

A patient at Auckland City Hospital who earlier tested positive for Covid-19 died on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The patient, aged in their late 60s, was admitted to hospital on October 23 following a trauma incident and tested positive for the virus on admission, a statement said.

The ministry said the cause of death would be determined by the coroner, including whether the death was Covid-19 related.

It did not provide any detail on whether the person was vaccinated against the virus.

This is the fourth possible Covid-linked death reported in the past six days.

Earlier on Monday, the ministry confirmed a person with Covid-19 had died at the Crown Plaza managed isolation hotel in Auckland. The person returned from overseas o November 3.

Last week, two Covid-positive people died while isolating in their homes in Auckland.

A 40-year-old man died while isolating in a house Manukau and was found by a visiting relative last Wednesday.

A man in his 50s with Covid-19 was found dead in a Mt Eden apartment on Friday morning.

Investigations into the deaths and what contact authorities had with them leading up to their deaths continues.