The Prime Minister has announced November 29 as the provisional date Auckland will move into the new traffic light system of Covid-19 restrictions.

Ardern announced the date at a post-Cabinet press conference today.

November 29 represents three weeks from when Auckland will have had the opportunity for first doses to turn into second doses – a key factor why Cabinet thinks the region should be able to enter the new system.

