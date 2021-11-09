Covid-19: Protesters block Auckland's northern border

Tai Tokerau border checkpoints are back following Northland's move to alert level 3. Organisers Rueben Taipari and Pita Tipene explain their importance of keeping the virus out.

Police closed the northern Auckland border after 30 to 40 protesters blocked the road on Tuesday morning.

A Stuff reporter on the scene said 50 to 60 vehicles were queued up at the border, just north of Te Hana, as protesters refused to move.

A police spokesman confirmed the checkpoint on State Highway 1 was blocked for a “considerable period of time this morning”.

The protesters, part of the Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth movement, converged at Kaiwaka early on Tuesday and drove in convoy towards the border to Auckland, which remains under alert level 3, step 1 restrictions until 11.59pm tonight.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Two arrests and more likely at anti-lockdown hīkoi

* Covid-19: Thousands gather at Waitangi to support anti-lockdown hīkoi

* Covid-19: Northland iwi checkpoints moving further south as Auckland cases surge



Chris McKeen/Stuff Around 30 to 40 protesters block Auckland’s northern border on Tuesday morning.

Protesters were live-streaming proceedings as they attempted to cross the border, but were stopped by police.

The spokesman said police were working to ensure lanes are cleared for people trying to cross the boundary.

According to Stuff’s reporter, police issued warnings and a number of vehicles have been towed.

By 7.30am, police had moved the protesters off the road and had resumed checking documents of those wanting to enter Auckland.

At 8am, many protesters had dropped away, leaving 12 to 15 at the border.