Multiple fatalities after serious crash on State Highway 1 south of Levin

Horowhenua police and St John Ambulance are attending a major crash south of Levin that has resulted in multiple fatalities.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 1 near Kuku East Rd, after a truck collided with a van at 3pm on Tuesday.

Police confirmed multiple fatalities but said further information was unable to be provided.

A St John spokeswoman said paramedics treated one person at the scene, who was then transported to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.

She referred questions about any other patients or injuries to police.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency posted on Twitter the highway was closed at the intersection, and advised motorists to avoid the area.

The agency said the road was expected to be closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

Police added that no detours were possible.

Manakau School opened up to let stranded motorists use the school's toilets and get a “cuppa” around 6pm.

The stretch of road was notoriously dangerous, and the Automobile Association had called for it to be urgently replaced in February.

“We cannot forget this is among the most dangerous stretches of highway in New Zealand. In the previous two years there were six deaths and 17 people seriously injured from crashes on it,” AA spokesman Mike Noon told Stuff.

The call was prompted by two serious crashes near Ōhau in the previous two months, which Noon said highlighted just how important a new Ōtaki to Levin highway was, for both safety and to keep transport flowing.

The new highway wasn’t due to open until the end of the decade, but the AA urged the government to speed up the project.

Since then, there have been two more fatal crashes.

In March, Steven Hoani Bunyan died at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of the highway and Kuhu Beach Rd.

In June, Foxton Beach residents Karen Slobbe, 59, and Francisus Slobbe, 60, were killed when the motorcycle they were on collided with a car.

That crash happened between Whakahoro​ and Kuku East roads, and closed the highway for hours.

More to come...