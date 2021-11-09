Whanganui becomes New Zealand's only UNESCO City of Design

St Paul's Church at Pūtiki in Whanganui, which is being recognised for its creative spaces.

Whanganui has been named as New Zealand’s only UNESCO City of Design, recognising the city’s historic and contemporary contributions to art and creativity.

The designation earns Whanganui a place in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network of 246 cities which put creativity at the heart of their development plans.

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners began the process to be recognised as a City of Design in August last year.

The application was led by Dr Emma Bugden, strategic lead – Creative Industries, who worked with more than 100 stakeholders, partners and professional bodies throughout the process.

Bugden said Whanganui’s status should be a source of pride for the whole community.

“The designation will be at the forefront of Whanganui’s profile in the city’s promotion and in our sense of identity. It is our intention that our city’s narrative, the way we speak and think about ourselves, will include our status as a UNESCO City of Design as a matter of custom.”

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network was created in 2004 to promote co-operation among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Mayor Hamish McDouall says the status enforces Whanganui’s reputation as a creative hub.

As a City of Design, Whanganui would learn from and partner with a global network of leaders, Bugden said.

“Being part of the network will strengthen Whanganui connections with indigenous creatives around the world, particularly focusing on how indigenous voices are reflected in place-making and the visual identity of cities.”

She said the designation would help create international partnerships for major institutions and education facilities, enabling them to exchange and share knowledge, which would be particularly beneficial for emerging designers and makers.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the network's aims align with Whanganui District Council’s philosophy by encouraging partnerships, connectivity, innovative approaches and safeguarding cultural heritage and natural resources.

“Our creative environment has always nurtured makers in our community, from our significant artistic legacy to our position as a creative hub. Joining other UNESCO Creative Cities will give us a connection to like-minded places and enable Whanganui to contribute our singular vision to this creative community.”

Whanganui is among 49 cities joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. It is New Zealand’s fourth city to be recognised by the Creative Cities Network: Dunedin is a City of Literature, Wellington a City of Film, and Auckland a City of Music.

Whanganui will be the country’s only City of Design, based on New Zealand’s population size.

Bugden said she had invaluable input during the application process from Whanganui designer Cecelia Kumeroa, who also helped host UNESCO commissioners when they visited Whanganui earlier this year.

“He tohu o te wa. Our designs are being informed by our awa, our taiao, our histories. I am so happy for us all in Whanganui. This is a huge win for us all,” Kumeroa said.

“Our Tupoho arts group is literally immersed in design thinking right now - an intensive week of conceptual thinking after weeks of wānanga.

“We are translating our thinking into an overall narrative for the Tā Archie Taiaroa Pataka - the new wing of the Sarjeant Gallery, where we will embed our cultural symbols and aspirations for the future.”