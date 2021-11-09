Police descend on street in West Auckland's Glen Eden after concerns for person's safety

There's a large police presence on Evans Rd in Glen Eden.

A street in the West Auckland suburb of Glen Eden has been blocked off by police after “concerns for a person’s safety” were received.

Evans Rd in Glen Eden is blocked by officers and a police spokesman said they had received a report relating to someone’s safety.

The spokesman said police entered a house on the street and found two people inside.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Armed police were seen on Evans Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

One of these people was being assessed for any injuries while the second person was speaking with police.

The spokesman said there was no further information available at this time.