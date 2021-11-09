Three people injured in second SH1 intersection crash within minutes

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Rongotea Rd and State Highway 1 after two cars crashed into a ditch at 3.20pm.

Three people have been injured after two cars crashed into a ditch at a rural Manawatū intersection, just minutes after another crash on State Highway 1 had fatal results.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Rongotea Rd and State Highway 1 after two cars crashed at 3.20pm.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated three patients at the scene, one with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries.

The crash happened just 20 minutes after a truck collided with a van on SH1, south of Levin, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Police said the highway remained closed near the intersection of Kuku East Rd, with no possible detours at 5pm.