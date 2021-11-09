Three people injured in second SH1 intersection crash within minutes

18:37, Nov 09 2021
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Rongotea Rd and State Highway 1 after two cars crashed into a ditch at 3.20pm.
Google Street View
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Rongotea Rd and State Highway 1 after two cars crashed into a ditch at 3.20pm.

Three people have been injured after two cars crashed into a ditch at a rural Manawatū intersection, just minutes after another crash on State Highway 1 had fatal results.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Rongotea Rd and State Highway 1 after two cars crashed at 3.20pm.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated three patients at the scene, one with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries.

The crash happened just 20 minutes after a truck collided with a van on SH1, south of Levin, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Police said the highway remained closed near the intersection of Kuku East Rd, with no possible detours at 5pm.

Manawatu Standard