Residents feel 'invisible' in Covid-19 no-man's land

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the first easing of level 3 restrictions in Waikato (video first published on November 2, 2021).

In the Covid-19 no-man’s land between Auckland and the rest of the country, residents feel “invisible” as they edge towards six weeks under level 3 restrictions.

Waikato has been in lockdown since October 3, when a community case of the Delta variant of Covid-19 was discovered. There have been 204 cases in the region since then, and 19 of those remained unlinked.

There were 25 cases in Waikato on Thursday, the highest for the region in this outbreak, the Ministry of Health said in its 1pm press release.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate, Hamilton-based National MP David Bennett, and Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange have been fielding confused and frustrated messages from people about why restrictions remain and how long they would be in place for.

READ MORE:

* Covid 19: Parts of Waikato to remain in alert level 3 until at least October 27

* Two new unlinked Covid cases in Waikato, five more days of level 3 for parts of the region

* Gang members in Waikato Covid-19 outbreak



Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said people in Waikato wanted an explanation for why Covid-19 restrictions were continuing.

Southgate said many people in Hamilton were feeling invisible.

“We’ve barely been mentioned in some of the daily Covid updates, despite us having been under lockdown for nearly six weeks.”

She said people were screaming for clarity about the bigger picture.

“They want to know what’s planned for our city and what the rationale is for the decisions being made. They want to know the plan for schools, when we are projected to enter the traffic light system, how our vaccination rates are tracking.”

Southgate was calling for an explanation to come from officials.

“Right now, we’re not hearing much. So yes, some people are very frustrated.”

Strange said people are frustrated.

He had been passing the feedback to ministers and saidthe reason there was a two-week gap between a review of restrictions was because of retail opening as part of the move to level 3 step 2.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange said he was also receiving frustrated messages and acknowledged people’s concerns.

He said the virus had a 2-week cycle and officials wanted to see if increased movements would affect case numbers.

The next review was on November 15, and Strange said he was hopeful the region would move down to either level 3 step 3 or level 2.

“Obviously level 2 would be preferable, but the key is progression. Officials see the goal as still to move back to level 2.”

The geographical spread of cases in Hamilton was also not helpful when trying to eliminate the virus, he said.

Tom Lee/Stuff National MP David Bennett said people were sending him messages of frustration about feeling forgotten by officials.

“That is a challenge and there are still a few unlinked cases, and hopefully they can be linked by Monday.”

Bennett said people felt forgotten and like the region was being lumped in with Auckland.

He said the mood had shifted in the last few days, and the two-week wait between a review of restrictions had left people feeling invisible.

“The sense I am getting is people are angry that we are waiting so long for an update, and we are not getting assurance that we are being considered separate from Auckland.”

He did not believe there were enough unlinked cases to warrant the long lockdown, and said the region was being used as a buffer to protect the rest of the country from Auckland’s high numbers of Covid-19 cases.

“People are getting really frustrated, it doesn’t make sense we are in this position.”

Covid-19 Response minister Chris Hipkins said Waikato’s alert level setting would be reviewed at Cabinet on Monday, November 15.

“Alert level settings in each region are considered separately and decisions are made based on the latest public health information available.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response minister Chris Hipkins said Waikato was in a high alert level because Covid-19 cases were continuing to increase.

Hipkins said Waikato was in a higher alert level than other parts of the country, because Covid-19 cases were continuing to increase.

He said there were 25 cases on Thursday, which suggested without restrictions, the virus’ spread could be much greater.

“However, we have to think about how these restrictions are applied and this is why the alert level 3 steps are important.

“We want to ease restrictions safely to ensure that people can go about their daily lives a bit more normally, while continuing to minimise any risk of spread.”

Ministry of Health data showed 88 per cent uptake for the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Waikato, with only 6000 to go until 90 per cent is reached. Of those, 77 per cent were fully vaccinated.

“Ultimately, we want every part of the country to hit 90 per cent vaccination as soon as possible, so we can all move forward into the traffic light framework,” Hipkins said.