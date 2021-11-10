Police confirm four dead in Horowhenua crash

Emergency services were called to State Highway 1, near Kuku East Rd, after a truck collided with a van at 3pm on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed four people died in a serious crash on State Highway 1 south of Levin.

A truck and a van crashed on State Highway 1 near Kuku East Rd at 3pm on Tuesday and police reported there were multiple deaths.

On Wednesday morning police confirmed in a statement four people had died.

The road was closed, but re-opened about 7.25pm.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues and the police would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who was travelling on the road at the time of the crash and have dash cam footage.

Anyone who has any information that could help the police is asked to call 105 and quote file number 211109/3758.

A St John spokeswoman told Stuff on Tuesday paramedics treated one person at the scene, who was then taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition.