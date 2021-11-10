Police entry of Palmerston North house ruled unlawful, and conduct unprofessional

Officers had no right enter a house and pursue two teenagers, the police watchdog has ruled.

Police acted unprofessionally and did not have grounds to enter a home in Palmerston North and make arrests, an independent probe has found.

A video of a police dog handler abusing a teenager hiding in a ceiling cavity and threatening to let his dog on him, was recorded on a mobile phone in November last year.

The footage was circulated on social media, resulting in a number of complaints against the police.

In its findings, released on Wednesday, the Independent Police Conduct Authority ruled the dog handler’s conduct was unprofessional while police had no legal right to enter the house and arrest three people.

Police have disagreed with the decision.

According to Judge Colin Doherty’s report, police went to the property searching for two teenagers, but were denied entry by the homeowner.

They had a warrant for one of the teens that allowed them to enter the property if they had good reason to believe he was there. An officer saw “a pair of legs in dark pants running up the stairs to the second storey”, leading to a pursuit.

The police watchdog deemed this was not reasonable grounds for police entering the house, meaning all subsequent conduct at the property was unlawful.

The teenagers escaped to the roof cavity, but police noticed the hatch and their hiding place.

Attempts to talk the teens into coming down led to an increasingly hostile altercation.

The police dog handler used derogatory and unprofessional language, and threatened to release his dog on them. However, the dog was not present inside the house.

One of the teens eventually jumped down from the ceiling and a struggle ensued. Both of the teens were apprehended, and the homeowner was arrested for obstruction.

The report found all three arrests were unlawful, and the dog handler acted unprofessionally and used inappropriate, threatening language.

Police stand by decision to enter house

Police have disagreed with the IPCA’s ruling, standing by the decision of officers to enter the house.

Central district commander Superintendent Scott Fraser said police carefully assessed all information available to them when determining the lawful right to enter a property before proceeding.

“We are satisfied officers did so in this instance, and had formed a reasonable belief the individual sought was at the premises.”

Fraser said the IPCA probe found the use of force was proportional to the resistance the teenager was putting up, and it would have been justified had police been lawfully on the property.

Given police maintained they had such legal grounds, the use of force was therefore also lawful.

He acknowledged the dog handler used inappropriate language and behaved unprofessionally.

The complaint to the IPCA was brought by jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor.

He said he was making an enquiry to police to find out what punishments and training the dog handler had received.

“In terms of public accountability, we need to know.”

Taylor was worried nothing effective would be done in response to the findings, and was concerned teenagers had been subjected to such behaviour by a police officer.

“These are young people too. I don’t want their whole life blighted by a hatred of the police.”