Giant effigy of the PM joins protesters at governor-general's residence

Protesters have congregated on Parliament grounds in Wellington.

Aucklanders opposed to the Government's Covid-19 response and vaccine mandates have gathered in front of the governor-general’s residence for a second day.

Today, they had a giant effigy of the prime minister.

James Halpin/Stuff

The gathering of about 150 people came a day after thousands of protesters went to Parliament on Tuesday opposing lockdown and vaccine mandates.

On Tuesday, demonstrators also gathered outside Governor-General Cindy Kiro’s residence in Epsom, “protesting peacefully” for several hours, police said.

A Stuff reporter at the scene today said the protest was orderly, with most protesters waving signs at passing cars.

The group included people who were against the vaccine and others who were opposed to the lockdown. They said they were “fighting for freedom”.

A minority of cars tooted as they drove past, receiving a round of applause.

A police officer told Stuff: “From our perspective, there are no concerns. All orderly, well controlled.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff

The group carried a giant effigy of the prime minister with wheels on the legs and speech bubbles with the words: “I failed”, “Blame Māori, blame gangs, blame anti-vax, I’m perfect.”

A small number of healthcare workers from Mercy Hospital nearby were standing outside watching the protest.

“It is very disappointing,” one said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Auckland – her first time in the city since the current lockdown began in August.

Some protesters did not realise Ardern had already been to the governor-general’s residence today and was not inside, or coming back.

The protesters started to slowly leave about 12.45pm.