Police presence on Auckland's North Shore for large tangi

Large police presence in Auckland’s Albany following news of a large tangi. (File photo)

There was large police presence in Auckland’s Albany and surrounding suburbs for a large tangi being held at lunchtime on Friday.

Police were in the area from 11am to monitor the event as the procession travelled across the North Shore.

Funeral director Francis Tipene said the tangi started at a private residence at 11am and arrived at North Shore Memorial Park on Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany, at 11.30am.

The procession passed through Narrow Neck in Devonport to Schnapper Rock Crematorium.

Tipene said people who attended the tangi abided by Auckland’s alert level rules: keeping to groups of 25 people at a time, wearing masks and using the Covid-19 Tracer app.

Auckland is currently in step 2 of alert level 3.

He said he was “impressed” by the level of compliance.

Police monitored the event for any dangerous driving activity or breaches to the health order.