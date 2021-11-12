Elderly op-shop worker and champion chess playing husband killed in Taupō lakefront crash

Arno Vizenti, 92, and his wife Abigail, 87, were killed when they were struck by a car in TaupÅ.

Two pedestrians killed after being struck by a car in Taupō were an elderly couple, one of whom was a longtime op-shop volunteer.

Arno Vizenti, 92, and his wife Abigail, 87, were killed on Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a car on Lake Terrace.

Police were notified at 1.42pm and closed a section of the lakefront road between Huia and Tui streets for several hours.

Arno, who hailed from Königsberg which was part of Germany until World War II, was a chess grandmaster, and Abigail a longtime op-shop volunteer.

READ MORE:

* Two pedestrians killed in crash on Taupō lakefront, road remains closed

* Author and historian says book about mosque shooting was needed

* Goodbye cars as Taupo's centre links to lake and domain



They relocated to New Zealand from Australia several years ago and friends of the couple, who did not want to be named, described them as “lovely people.”

“They were locals and he had a great history,” they said.

“They enjoyed walking. It’s just so sad.”

LUKE KIRKEBY/Stuff The scene shortly after the couple were hit in Taupō.

Abigail, who volunteered at a local op-shop a few days a week after also doing so in Australia, had four children- a Taupō based son and three daughters in Brisbane.

The couple had 23 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Nearby Lakeside Villas Resort manager Julie O’Connor said the driver of the vehicle was also elderly.

“The other poor lady involved in the accident was in shock. It was just really really sad,” she said.

The couple were believed to be crossing the road at the time. There is a median crossing nearby but it is unclear if that was being used.

O’Connor said it was a tragic reminder of how dangerous the road can be. She’s now set to lobby the Taupō District Council to improve pedestrian safety along the stretch.

LUKE KIRKEBY/Stuff Flowers left at the scene on Lake Terrace where an elderly couple were killed by a car.

“It is time for this road to be addressed. A lot of people have complained to the council about it,” she said.

“At the Mount they have raised crossings which I think could work well here. You could slow it down to 30kmh but you are still going to have a lot of traffic.

“We have 1400 owners and we are very, very busy. [People] take kayaks and paddleboards across the street to utilise the lake and I have seen some near misses.

“At the end of the day the lake is distracting, we all look when we are driving along.

“It’s sad two people have lost their lives but we also need to look to the future and what we can do.”

She said a staff member would be performing a karakia over the site on Friday.

“There is no good thing about this, it’s devastating,” she said.

Granddaughter Vicki McCahill thanked emergency services and those who have offered their sympathies.

“We are really appreciative of the support, wonderful messages from the community and also the first response and the job they did on the day,” she said.

Taupō acting Senior Sergeant and road policing manager Vanessa Meharry said the incident was still being investigated.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and has not already been spoken to by police,” she said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article wrongly reported that Arno Vizenti was a World War II refugee from Poland. Family have since confirmed that although he may have told people this, it was not the case. (Updated November 13, 4.35pm)