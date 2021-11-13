Covid-19: 175 new cases in Delta outbreak, 93 people in hospital

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says one of the six cases in Taranaki is in hospital.

There are 175 new Covid-19 cases in the Delta community outbreak, with 93 people in hospital.

Of the new cases, 159 are in Auckland, eight are in Waikato, five are in Taranaki, two are in Northland and one in Taupō.

The latest case numbers were announced by the Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

The Taupō case was revealed on Saturday morning.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 113 new community cases in the Delta outbreak on Sunday

* Covid-19: Ministry of Health scales back reporting of Auckland locations of interest

* Covid-19 outbreak report: What happened on Super Saturday, October 16



The ministry said interviews were continuing to determine any links to known cases and the person’s four household contacts would be tested on Saturday.

More information surrounding the case and any relevant locations of interest are still to come.

The five cases in Taranaki were first announced on Thursday as part of the Stratford household of six, but have only now been officially added to the case numbers.

All cases are clearly linked to each other and there is a link to the Auckland outbreak. The latest wastewater results in the area have not yet detected Covid-19.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff There are 175 new cases of Covid-19 in the community. (file photo)

In Waikato, four of the cases are from Hamilton, three are from Ōtorohanga, and one location is yet to be confirmed following further investigation.

Seven of the eight cases are known contacts, while one still remains under investigation by public health staff.

Of the two new cases in Northland, both have clear links to known cases.

There has been one new location of interest in the area added to the Ministry of Health’s list last over the past 24 hours – a Pak'nSave in Kaitaia.

The latest numbers come as anti-lockdown protestors took to roads across the country, with convoys of cars in Auckland and Wellington and on-foot marches in Christchurch, rallying against Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.