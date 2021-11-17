The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, November 17
We live in unusual times. There's a pandemic. The planet is dying. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.
The year's funniest wildlife photos
The delightful Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards happen every year, but if a year really needed a collection of funny photos featuring animals, it is 2021.
The people’s choice winner by John Speirs from Oban, Scotland, won the public vote for his image of a pigeon with an autumn leaf on its face.
The awards were founded in 2015 as a way to highlight wildlife conservation. You can see the overall winner here.
World record bid for women's rugby crowd at Eden Park
Michelle Hooper doesn’t want to just break the world record for bums on seats at a women’s rugby game when the Rugby World Cup kicks off at Eden Park next October. She wants to double it, and then some.
Hooper, the tournament director of the one year-delayed Rugby World Cup 2021, wants to see a sell-out for the opening day.
“These are the very best female rugby players on the world stage playing at Eden Park on day one, and these sports stars represent resilience in every sense of the word. Our actions could create a legacy for women’s sport globally,” Hooper said.
The triple-header will take place in Auckland on October 8.
Woman falls down mountain, writes 5-star review for leggings
A shopper was so impressed by a pair of leggings after she tumbled “down a mountain” that she posted an Amazon review that has gone viral.
‘Cory H’ left a five-star rating and the above photo in her review of the Raypose exercise leggings, encouraging others to “order them now”.
She wrote: “Can I just say that I will be reordering them in every colour. Here is me rolling and sliding down a mountain because I was too scared to get up. My leggings did not rip, not even a little bit, and I got stuck on rocks and trees.”
Her review has amused and inspired imitators, including ‘Kimberly’ who posted her own photo of the leggings, by laying sprawled on her own hill.
“Mountain sliding legging lady was right!” Kimberly, wrote. “Glad I bought five!”
Emergency doctors perform a moving version of Crowded House's Better Be Home Soon
Playing from their homes, more than 100 emergency health workers - mostly in Australia and New Zealand - put together a great rendition of Better Be Home Soon, and Crowded House is impressed.
The doctors and health workers are part of a group called ED Musos that formed early on during the pandemic and now has more than 400 members.
Crowded House posted the performance on their Facebook page. The band wrote: “It’s a joy to watch, I’m deeply moved, and we are forever grateful to them. Thank you one and all.”
World's Most Premature Baby holds new Guinness World Record for surviving
Curtis Zy-Keith Means from Alabama in the US has made history.
Born at just 21 weeks and one day, little Curtis defied less than one-per cent survival odds to break the Guinness World Record of surviving premature birth.
Curtis was declared fit to go home on April 6, after 275 days (almost nine months) of care.
He has three siblings, the eldest of whom enjoys helping with tasks such as bathing, dressing, and feeding.
Well done Curtis and family!