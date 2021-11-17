The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, November 17

We live in unusual times. There's a pandemic. The planet is dying. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

The year's funniest wildlife photos

The delightful Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards happen every year, but if a year really needed a collection of funny photos featuring animals, it is 2021.

John Speirs/Comedy Wildlife PhotographyÂ Awards 2021 If this year was a leaf and you were a bird... The Affinity Photo People's Choice Winner is by John Speirs.

The people’s choice winner by John Speirs from Oban, Scotland, won the public vote for his image of a pigeon with an autumn leaf on its face.

The awards were founded in 2015 as a way to highlight wildlife conservation. You can see the overall winner here.

World record bid for women's rugby crowd at Eden Park

Michelle Hooper doesn’t want to just break the world record for bums on seats at a women’s rugby game when the Rugby World Cup kicks off at Eden Park next October. She wants to double it, and then some.

Hooper, the tournament director of the one year-delayed Rugby World Cup 2021, wants to see a sell-out for the opening day.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Women’s Rugby World Cup organisers are hoping to replicate these scenes at Eden Park next year (file photo).

“These are the very best female rugby players on the world stage playing at Eden Park on day one, and these sports stars represent resilience in every sense of the word. Our actions could create a legacy for women’s sport globally,” Hooper said.

The triple-header will take place in Auckland on October 8.

Woman falls down mountain, writes 5-star review for leggings

A shopper was so impressed by a pair of leggings after she tumbled “down a mountain” that she posted an Amazon review that has gone viral.

Cory H Amazon review "My leggings did not rip, not even a little bit, and I got stuck on rocks and trees," wrote Cory H in her review for the tights on Amazon.

‘Cory H’ left a five-star rating and the above photo in her review of the Raypose exercise leggings, encouraging others to “order them now”.

She wrote: “Can I just say that I will be reordering them in every colour. Here is me rolling and sliding down a mountain because I was too scared to get up. My leggings did not rip, not even a little bit, and I got stuck on rocks and trees.”

Her review has amused and inspired imitators, including ‘Kimberly’ who posted her own photo of the leggings, by laying sprawled on her own hill.

“Mountain sliding legging lady was right!” Kimberly, wrote. “Glad I bought five!”

Kimberly on Amazon Kimberly on Amazon wrote in response: âThese Raypose leggings off Amazon are exactly as good as the lady in the reviews says. Glad I bought five!â

Emergency doctors perform a moving version of Crowded House's Better Be Home Soon

Playing from their homes, more than 100 emergency health workers - mostly in Australia and New Zealand - put together a great rendition of Better Be Home Soon, and Crowded House is impressed.

The doctors and health workers are part of a group called ED Musos that formed early on during the pandemic and now has more than 400 members.

Crowded House posted the performance on their Facebook page. The band wrote: “It’s a joy to watch, I’m deeply moved, and we are forever grateful to them. Thank you one and all.”

World's Most Premature Baby holds new Guinness World Record for surviving

Curtis Zy-Keith Means from Alabama in the US has made history.

Born at just 21 weeks and one day, little Curtis defied less than one-per cent survival odds to break the Guinness World Record of surviving premature birth.

Curtis was declared fit to go home on April 6, after 275 days (almost nine months) of care.

Guinness World Records Curtis Zy-Keith Means was born on 4 July 2020. At the time he weighed only 420g (14.8 oz), which is about the same as a football.

He has three siblings, the eldest of whom enjoys helping with tasks such as bathing, dressing, and feeding.

Well done Curtis and family!