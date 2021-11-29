Police block West Auckland street following blaze and reports of gunshots

There have been reports of gunfire or an explosion in West Auckland’s Glen Eden.

A street in West Auckland has been blocked off by police following a large blaze in the area and reports of gunfire.

Armed police, an Eagle helicopter and fire trucks are responding on Glengarry Rd in Glen Eden, on the corner of Solar Rd.

Cordons have also been put in place on Glengarry Rd.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to an incident in Danube Pl, Glen Eden, at around 8.17am on Monday, involving a reported house fire with shots being fired.

The scene is secure, but the incident is still unfolding, the spokeswoman said.

A Stuff reporter on the scene described hearing multiple shots from Maywood Crescent in Glen Eden.

