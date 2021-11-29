Safety improvements to notorious SH1 stretch will restrain but not stop the 'taniwha', residents say

Residents living along State Highway 1 at Kuku, south of Levin, are desperate for changes to the highway to halt the increasing number of road accident fatalities.

Residents who live along one of the deadliest stretches of State Highway 1 consider it as dangerous as legendary taniwha, , and welcome new measures to restrain the beast they feel are long overdue.

Motorists are regularly held up on the highway between Ōtaki and Levin due to fatal and serious crashes, and there have been 13 deaths in the past two years alone.

On Friday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced it would move forward safety upgrades on the road including new signage, and repainted road markings to remove the double passing lanes outside Tukorehe Marae in the village of Kuku before Christmas – and further changes in the New Year.

Tukorehe Marae kaumatua Lindsay Poutama said the upgrades would reduce the number of people dying on the road, but the deaths wouldn’t stop until its expected replacement was finished in 2029.

READ MORE:

* Highway hospitality: Whānau helping stranded travellers on deadly stretch of road

* School community shocked by staff deaths in Levin crash

* Notice to take land signals Mt Messenger bypass is closer to the start line

* People asked to have their say on SH1 Ōtaki to Levin improvements

Four people from Taranaki were killed when the van they were travelling collided with a truck on the highway near Kuku East Rd.

Waka Kotahi has also promised consultations on proposals to lower speed limits in the area.

Poutama said that, like all the announced changes, should have happened years ago.

The iwi has been in talks with Waka Kotahi since Kuku residents raised concerns in 2015; during consultations on the new Ōtaki to Levin expressway to replace the current stretch of highway.

But the mills of bureaucracy ground slowly, and little had been done in the past six years.

“And people have paid the price, they are continuing to pay the price... I call that road a taniwha.”

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Residents living alongside State Highway 1 at Kuku, in Horowhenua, talk about their response to road closures and queuing traffic, and their concern for the increasing number of serious crashes.

The double passing lanes outside the marae were particularly dangerous, especially when large numbers of people had to cross the road to get to the cemetery for funerals.

Poutama said overtaking cars regularly came past at up to 130kmh, and mourners were often too emotional to focus on them and proper road safety.

The marae had to make upgrades around its entrance and develop new tikanga, or procedures, to keep its people safe.

Safety briefings before groups leave the marae, and traffic management plans worked out with police, were now part of every tangi and large gatherings.

For larger funerals, police would shut down a lane after the tangi for the procession to the cemetery.

“But for some reason, they think we only go to the ura pa, and nobody comes back.

“Then 200 people or more end up wandering in dribs and drabs back to the marae.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Tukorehe Marae kaumatua Lindsay Poutama says the stretch of SH1 between Levin and Ōtaki, has been a taniwha that consumed 13 lives in two years while Waka Kotahi bureaucracy made slow progress on safety upgrades.

Poutama said the death and danger had left a mark on the people of Kuku, who were always waiting for the next crash.

“Every one of us knows someone who has been hit, injured or killed on that road.”

Everybody had cones, lights and high-vis vests ready by their doors.

Some like Catherine Manning, her aunt Yvonne Wehipeihana-Wilson and her daughter Megan, are always prepared with water and food to help stranded motorists.

Stuff Tukorehe Marae has to hold safety briefings, and arrange for police to manage traffic, for large tangi, such as the funeral of 2-year-old Jhia Harmony Te Tua in 2007 because the passing lanes on SH1 outside are so dangerous.

Poutama said many had witnessed terrible sights.

Catherine Manning said the changes were a great interim solution, and she was looking forward to the day the constant stress would end.

“We’re all excited, and pleased we’ve been heard. Hopefully this will help stop the carnage on our road.

“So we can relax and just be mucking around in our yard, instead of always looking out to see how we can ease the trauma on the road.”