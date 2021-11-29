Searchers scour streets and hills for Kāpiti man missing three days

CCTV footage shows the moment Joe Pryor left his workplace in Waikanae on Friday morning. He hasn't been seen since.

The family and employer of missing Kāpiti man Joe Pryor have started a private search for the 63-year-old, who has not been seen since last week.

Pryor’s daughter Shannon Barclay has been involved in the search, and said they had been inundated with of people wanting to help find her father after walked out of his workplace in Waikanae on Friday morning and has not been heard from since.

Pryor left the Metco engineering workshop about 8.05am and wrote “be back at 10.30” on a whiteboard. CCTV footage shows him leaving on foot.

Police said a possible sighting of Pryor was made between 8.15am and 8.20am on Friday, walking eastwards on Elizabeth St. He is described as wearing blue overalls, carrying a backpack and putting on an orange and white bucket hat.

Barclay’s partner, Quenton Buser, has been co-ordinating the search and said about 100 people were involved on Monday.

“The last sighting of him was on Elizabeth St, so we’ve got people looking around there, they’re also handing out flyers and door knocking around the Elizabeth St side of the railway tracks.”

Volunteers have also been searching the nea-by Te Au and Parata walking tracks at Hemi Matenga Memorial Park.

The search has been based out of Metco Engineering on Omahi St where Pryor worked. His boss, Paul Jessup, said the company had shifted its operations on to a nightshift to keep out of the search team’s way.

Arrangements were being made to contract a helicopter and infrared camera to scan the hills near Waikanae, he said.

Barclay has described her father was a “homebody” who followed routines “like clockwork”. The morning he went missing, he hadn’t switched on the workshop’s machines as he usually did every day.

Anyone with information as to Pryor's whereabouts can contact Police on 111 quoting file number 211127/1938.