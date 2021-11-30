Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak – November 30

Transparency, vaccine rates, returning Kiwis, and National Party leadership were also among topics touched on by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a stand-up in Hamilton.

Several Nelson locations have been named as locations of interest on Tuesday evening by the Ministry of Health, including two bars.

623 In The City has been listed for November 19 between 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

Hardy's Bar and TAB has also been listed twice. The cases visited the bar on November 19 and November 25 between 2.30pm and 3pm, and 5.50pm and 6.10pm respectively.

People who visited the bars are being told to immediately self-isolate and get a Covid-19 test.

Z Rutherford has two new listings – on November 27 and 28 – bringing to six the number of times it appears on the list.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Z service station on Rutherford St in Nelson now has six entries on the locations of interest list.

Fresh Choice Nelson has been listed on November 27 between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Those who visited the supermarket and petrol stations are encouraged to self-monitor for 10 days.

Earlier, Skyline Rotorua was listed. A positive case visited Skyline Rotorua on Wednesday, November 24, between 11.04am and 12.30pm.

Supplied/Stuff Skyline Rotorua has been added as a location of interest. (File photo)

A supermarket in Northland and a martial arts academy in Papamoa were also added to the list.

The Ministry of Health advised people at the martial arts academy should self-isolate and have a test immediately, and again on day five after exposure.

Earlier on Tuesday in Wellington, Brentwood Hotel Kilbirnie was added to the list after being visited between 8am on November 22 and 7.30am on November 23.

There are now 175 locations linked to the Delta outbreak in New Zealand.

If you were at a location of interest at one of the specified times, you will likely need to self-isolate and be tested. Follow the instructions for that location on the Ministry of Health website and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

