Glen Eden police shooting: Officers recovering, one in stable condition after surgery

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster speaks on two incidents from the last 24 hours that have left four officers in hospital and a gunman in Glen Eden dead.

The three officers injured in a firearms incident in west Auckland, which resulted in the death of man, are recovering after spending the night in hospital.

One of the officers has been discharged from Auckland Hospital, one is expected to be released on Tuesday and a third who underwent surgery remains in a stable condition.

A police spokeswoman said the third was in good spirits post surgery, “considering what has happened”.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Armed police were called to an incident on Danube Ln in Glen Eden.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification of the assailant was expected to take place on Tuesday.

On Monday morning he was shot dead in Glen Eden, West Auckland, after opening fire on police officers.

The incident begun with reports of a large house fire and an ‘explosion’ or gunfire, before unfolding into a dozens-strong police stand-off with a man at a property on Danube Ln, a street coming off Maywood Cres in Glen Eden.

Armed police had tried to negotiate with the man before he became “agitated and aggressive” and fired at officers.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police on the corner of Maywood Crescent and Glengarry Road in Glen Eden, Auckland.

Police returned fire on the man, who died at the scene despite first aid efforts.

Police are urging those who have any information on the incident to come forward, especially those who tooke video footage at the time.

Waitematā District Commander Naila Hassan said police were aware a number of people were filming the events as they unfolded.

“We are really keen for anyone who has any footage to please upload this onto a portal set up specifically for this investigation,” she said.

Anyone with information is advised to upload their video online or contact police via 105, quoting file number 211129/7514.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Emergency services responded to reports of a large house fire and an ‘explosion’ or gunfire.

On Monday afternoon at a police stand up, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the police team offered their deepest condolences to the family of the man who was shot.

The man’s death was a “tragedy for everyone”, he said.

Accounts from local residents in the area detail the moment they were made aware of the incident, with most beginning with hearing “he’s got a gun” from neighbours.

Some neighbours had been bustling their children into the car for the school commute while others were preparing breakfast when the situation unfolded.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Neighbours reported hearing gunfire on Monday morning.

A married couple on Maywood Cres came dangerously close to the action when husband, Jason, who didn’t want his last name used, narrowly avoided gunfire while investigating the situation – just a few steps ahead of his wife Sherylee.

Another resident described neighbours as “pretty shaken up”, as the incident was the latest in a string to occur in Glen Eden.

On Monday police said a critical incident investigation into the incident was under way, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority and Worksafe have been notified.