Covid-19: Eight new community cases in Waikato, nine in Bay of Plenty

New cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

There are eight new community cases of Covid-19 reported in Waikato.

Four cases were in Te Kūiti, one in Huntly, one in Hamilton, one in Ngāruawāhia, and one in Te Awamutu said the Ministry of Health in its Tuesday Covid-19 update.

Five of the cases had been linked to previous cases and the remaining three were under investigation.

There were six pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Ōtorohanga, Thames and Te Kūiti.

Health staff were now supporting 118 cases to isolate at home, and three people were in Waikato Hospital with Covid-19.

Bay of Plenty

There are nine new cases in the Bay of Plenty.

One was in the Whakatāne district, three were in Tauranga city, and five were in the wider Western Bay of Plenty.

All were close contacts of previously reported cases and were already isolating at home when they tested positive.

One person was in Rotorua Hospital with Covid-19.