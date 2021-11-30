Solomon Islands requests support from NZ - troops assembling at Linton

The Solomon Islands Government has formally requested assistance from New Zealand after days rioting, violence and unrest in the capital Honiara.

Stuff understands some personnel from 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, received orders on Tuesday to assemble back at their base in Linton ahead of a possible deployment.

No decision to deploy had been made by the New Zealand Government as of Tuesday evening. Any decision would have to come from Cabinet.

Australia has deployed about 100 soldiers and police officer to Honiara following a request from the Solomon Islands.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand 'deeply concerned' over Solomon Islands riots

* Solomon Islands prime minister blames foreign powers for unrest

* Solomon Islands PM calls for calm after looting and protests



The troops returning to the Linton Military Camp, near Palmerston North, are part of the army’s High Readiness Task Unit, kept on standby in case they are needed urgently.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement New Zealand had received a request for support from the Solomon Islands.

“This afternoon New Zealand received a formal request for assistance from Solomon Islands Government, and we are urgently looking at options to respond to this request,” the spokeswoman said.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

On Friday, Trade Minister David Parker issued a statement expressing concern over the unrest, but at that stage no request for assistance had been received.

Piringi Charley/AP A building burns in Honiara on Friday. The Solomon Islands capital has seen days of rioting and unrest.

AP reports the rioting and looting began on Wednesday following a peaceful protest in Honiara.

The protesters were mainly people from Malatia, the most populous island.

There has been decades of tension between Malaita and Guadalcanal, where Honiara is located, director of the Lowy Institute think-tank's Pacific Islands programme Jonathan Pryke told AP.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who has been widely criticised by political leaders on Malaita for a decision two years ago to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, favouring mainland China, AP reported.

Gary Ramage/AP Australian soldiers stand outside the airport in Honiara on Saturday.

Downtown Honiara and its Chinatown district were a focus for protesters and looters.

Sogavare’s Government has been critical of the millions of dollars worth of aid from the US which was reportedly pledged directly to Malaita.

He blamed outside influence, a reference to the US and Taiwan, for the unrest.

Australian media reported that late on Friday three bodies were found by police in a burned-out building.

After Friday, the violence reportedly subsided, but tensions remain.

New Zealand has in the past sent police and peacekeepers to the Solomon Islands, following unrest and violence which began more than two decades ago.

More than 1000 NZ Defence Force personnel served in the Solomon Islands from 2003 to 2013, as part of the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands.