Jail for fraudster who stole $885,000 from her close friend

Alexandra Purucker is penniless after her former friend drained her accounts of about $885,000.

When Alexandra Purucker went overseas to care for dying relatives, she trusted close friend Iris Huebler to manage her finances.

Over six years, Huebler took about $885,000 from her friend’s bank account.

Purucker is now on a benefit for the first time in her life, still coming to terms with the “evil and deceit” from someone she considered a close friend.

Over six years, bookkeeper Iris Huebler siphoned more than $800,000 from Alexandra Purucker’s account, leaving her close friend to face a “penniless” retirement.

On Tuesday, the Golden Bay woman, who appeared via video link from Christchurch Women’s Prison, stared impassively into the camera as a Nelson District Court judge sentenced her to four years in prison.

Huebler had pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from a person in a special relationship. A late bid to change her guilty plea was rejected.

According to court documents, including Purucker’s victim impact statement, the two women met in 2003 when Purucker hired Huebler as a bookkeeper for her cafe business.

When Purucker sold the business, they remained friends, and when she returned to her native Germany to care for elderly relatives, including her mother, Purucker entrusted Huebler to manage her personal finances. Huebler would pay bills, and make investments on Purucker’s say so, the pair agreed.

In 2012, with access to Purucker’s online bank account, Huebler began removing her money.

By the time Purucker discovered the fraud in 2018, Huebler had withdrawn hundreds of thousands of dollars from her account. The bookkeeper had cashed cheques, made bank withdrawals, and transferred money to her own and her associates’ accounts.

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff “The consequences on her finances and her mental health had been devastating,” Purucker said.

Money was also sent to an overseas account, which Purucker understood were investments but were later revealed as payments relating to Huebler’s business.

In all, Purucker claims about $885,000 was taken, with $700,000 detailed for the police charges.

When police questioned Huebler, the bookkeeper said her computer had been with the police for several weeks, and that she had been a victim of hacking. However, there was no police record of Huebler reporting this, Judge Ruth said.

Reading from her victim impact statement, Purucker described becoming the subject of derision in her small town, which made even simple trips to the supermarket difficult, she said.

“I am living in a small community which has turned toxic against me through the bad-mouthing and lies by Iris Huebler.”

However, as long as the case was still active, Purucker was unable to defend herself with the details that could compromise the investigation.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Life in the small community had become unbearable for Purucker, who had been the subject of “bad mouthing” from Huebler.

The consequences on her finances and her mental health had been devastating, Purucker said.

“Iris had been in my life for 16 years, my most trusted friend who had been there with me when my older son died, my parents died, my dog died... This level of evil and deceit I still cannot comprehend.”

Purucker suffered from anxiety and depression, and found it difficult to trust people, she said.

Previously financially comfortable, due to a long working life and an inheritance, Purucker was looking forward to her retirement. Now, for the first time in her life, she was “penniless”, and dependent on a benefit.

“Suddenly I find myself without any money at all. All my savings and the ... inheritance is stolen... not only have I been robbed but my late parents as well.”

On top of the loss, Purucker had spent about $120,000 in legal fees over the four-year criminal process and owed $14,500 in credit card debt.

Crown prosecutor Jackson Webber condemned the treatment Purucker had received in her community, saying that the evidence against Huebler was “absolutely overwhelming”.

Huebler’s crimes were “unsophisticated,” simple transactions that left no room for doubt of her guilt, Webber said.

Stuff “You’re a dishonest person who lies when it suits you,” Judge David Ruth told Iris Huebler during the sentencing.

“There is absolutely no doubt whatsoever that Huebler has stolen and lied and done everything she can to avoid being accountable and to avoid paying the money back.”

Judge Ruth said a psychological report highlighted Huebler’s lack of remorse, and a sense of “bewilderment and resentment” about what had happened. Otherwise, there was “no hint” of mental illness, and she’d had a stable upbringing, he said.

“You’re a dishonest person who lies when it suits you,” Ruth said.

“Right from the start, when this was looking like this would blow up, you arranged your affairs to avoid your responsibilities. It’s a huge debt you owe the victim; you’ve ruined her life by your own greed.

From a starting point of four years and nine months imprisonment, Ruth deducted 15% for Huebler’s guilty plea.

This “rankled”, given that Huebler had at a late stage unsuccessfully applied to change her guilty plea, Ruth said. “You have done anything and everything positive to avoid the guilty pleas you entered.”

However, following the guidelines from an earlier sentence indication, Ruth was compelled to apply the discount, he said.

Ruth sentenced Huebler to four years in jail. He ordered a reparation payment of $80,000, which would come from the proceeds of Huebler’s home when it eventually sold. However, as the property is joint owned with Huebler’s former husband, it was not known when the sale would happen.

Outside court, Purucker said the last four years had been a “terrible rollercoaster​” as the case was delayed again and again and legal costs mounted.

“I was left alone, I had no experience about anything [to do with the justice system]. What do I do?

“If you’re the victim, you sit with your damage, you don’t have any choice. [The defendant] can choose whether to plead guilty or not, but you sit with that disaster and that’s all there is to it.”