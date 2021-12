Motorists are asked to avoid SH5 at Wairakei. (file)

One person is injured in a serious crash that has closed State Highway 5 at Wairakei, in the Taupo District,

The single-car crash occurred about 2:50pm near Palmer Mill Road.

One person was seriously injured and taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter.

Diversions will be put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.