'Kind, independent' woman dies in south Auckland crash alongside boyfriend

Doris Kainuku and her partner, Joe Cocker, died on Saturday night.

A 32-year-old who died in a crash in south Auckland is being remembered as a “free-spirited” woman who loved her culture and family.

Doris Kainuku and Joe Cocker, who was also 32, died in Favona, south Auckland, on Saturday night.

Luke Kainuku, Kainuku’s brother, said his sister and Cocker had been dating for about six months.

She had been driving and hit a parked truck on Savill Drive, he said.

Kainuku’s sister, Christina Kainuku, remembered the 32-year-old as being strong and determined.

She was proud of her Cook Islands heritage and had a “really big heart”, Kainuku said.

“It didn’t matter if you knew her that well, she was there for you,” she said.

“She was very free-spirited. Very independent, she loved her culture, loved family, and loved friends.”

Doris Kainuku was named after her paternal grandmother and was very close to her dad.

“Dad thought she was another present from his mum.”

Her sister said their father was shaken following the death.

She remembered her giving money to buskers and talking to them in the street.

“Her heart was just with anybody ... didn’t matter colour or race, she was very kind.”

Doris Kainuku’s relationship with Cocker was “true love”, her sister said.

The two deaths will be referred to the Coroner.