NZ Navy accidentally fired 'blank round' while docked in Singapore

A sailor has escaped disciplinary action after accidentally letting off a blank round in Singapore, the Defence Force says.

The incident happened several weeks ago while the frigate HMNZS Te Kaha was abroad for exercises in the South China Sea.

Te Kaha was berthed in Singapore and the crew were undertaking a drill at the time.

The unintentional discharge from the MARS-L rifle happened while the sailor was handling the weapon on the flight deck on the ship’s seaward side.

“One blank round was discharged from a MARS-L rifle while the ship was berthed at Singapore,” a Defence spokesman said in a statement.

“No projectile was released given it was a blank round.”

Stuff asked whether Singapore or Malaysia were informed following the unintentional discharge.

Defence said that was not necessary as the incident did not affect either country’s territory.

“Following the incident, the ship advised the New Zealand Defence Support Unit Singapore, as per protocols. It was decided that escalation wasn’t necessary as it had no impact on Singaporean territory.

NZDF/Stuff The view from HMNZS Te Kaha as it exercised alongside ships from partner navies in the Philippines Sea.

But while there was no escalation, the Defence Force said the incident is being used as an “important lesson” to the crew.

“There was no disciplinary action taken, but the incident has been used as an important lesson for the ship’s company about weapon safety.”

According to a press release issued by the Defence Force in October, the ship was joining “military partners” in the South China Sea “en route to a major international defence exercise.”

While away, Kiwi troops were training aside ships from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, the Netherlands and Canada.

“NZDF deployments exercise freedom of navigation and overflight,” the press release said.

“The NZDF undertakes all activities in accordance with international law, and for ships in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“The South China Sea is one of the world’s major sea lanes and is routinely transited by merchant and naval vessels and aircraft.”