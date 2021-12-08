More baggage handlers arrested over alleged drug smuggling

Several people in Auckland have been charged on Wednesday in relation to drug smuggling at New Zealand’s borders. (File photo).

Several people have been charged in Auckland in relation to drug smuggling at New Zealand’s border, police said.

The people charged include baggage handlers and gang members.

The charges were laid following an ongoing joint operation by police and Customs.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman and Customs Manager Intelligence Bruce Berry will provide more details this afternoon at a press conference.

The charges come after 13 people – including six Air New Zealand baggage handlers and two King Cobras gang members – were charged with importing hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine.

