Senior Taliban spokesman a former New Zealand resident

The foreign ministry spokesman for the Taliban is a former New Zealand resident who previously lived in Hamilton, multiple sources have told Stuff.

The spokesman refers to himself as Abdul Qahar Balkhi. Based in Kabul, Balkhi has become a prominent representative of the Taliban regime, due to his interviews with international media and his excellent English.

However, Stuff understands he immigrated to New Zealand many years ago with his family. Like Balkhi, two of his brothers reportedly live overseas, but his parents and other siblings remain in Hamilton.

There is no suggestion that Balkhi or his immediate family members have engaged in any illegal activity. Afghan community members in Hamilton have described the family as devout Muslims who are well-educated and tolerant.

READ MORE:

* Taliban believed to have killed Afghan man waiting for result of NZ visa bid

* Taliban says high school boys can resume classes, but makes no mention of girls

* Women who did dangerous work for New Zealand in Afghanistan are now threatened by the Taliban



RNZ For 20 years, coalition troops including those from New Zealand, kept the Taliban at bay, but nobody on any side expected that the Taliban would move so fast.

A Hamilton man Stuff understands to be Balkhi’s father confirmed he has a son with the same name as what is understood to be Balkhi’s real name. He said this son was currently living in Kabul and was “looking for work”.

Sent a photo of Balkhi, he declined to confirm the Taliban spokesman was actually his son – although he repeatedly refused to deny it.

“I’m sorry I can’t talk,” he said. “I’m not going to [say] anything about this matter to the media. I hope that you’ll accept my apologies for this. I hate politics.”

Attempts to speak to Balkhi, the Taliban spokesman, were unsuccessful. Stuff has sent multiple text messages to his phone number in Afghanistan.

A text reply from Balkhi’s phone, apparently sent by one of his colleagues, said: “No [Balkhi] does not have a New Zealand passport [and] nor would he like to make any comments about his family or private life.”

New Zealand Defence Force The Taliban took over Afghanistan earlier this year, prompting emergency evacuations.

However, the man Stuff understands to be Balkhi’s father – who lives in Hamilton and is himself a New Zealand citizen – said “of course” his son in Kabul is a New Zealand citizen and held a New Zealand passport.

The person who sent the text messages from Balkhi's phone refused to say whether Balkhi had ever visited New Zealand, or whether he held New Zealand residence.

Multiple sources say that Balkhi and one of his brothers left New Zealand some years ago and travelled to Pakistan. Publicly available information suggests this brother remains in Pakistan, although he does not appear to be directly connected to the Taliban.

Balkhi himself does not appear to have spoken publicly about any connection to New Zealand. But in a television interview in August he thanked New Zealand for contributing $3 million to aid groups working in Afghanistan.

In a statement, a New Zealand government spokesman said they were aware of media reports suggesting a senior member of the Taliban may be a New Zealand citizen.

“As with all cases that may have national security implications the Government is not in a position to comment on specifics.

“The Taliban is designated as a terrorist entity under New Zealand law and is subject to United Nations Sanctions.

“New Zealand takes its global counter-terrorism commitments extremely seriously and any New Zealander involved with a terrorist group can expect to be investigated under New Zealand law.”