Obituary: Phil Kerslake, the 'old warhorse' who advocated for cancer patients

Phil Kerslake, who lived with cancer for more than 40 years, in 2016. He described himself as an “old warhorse”.

​Phil Kerslake: cancer patient advocate; b May 24, 1959; d December 11, 2021

For a guy who fought cancer for four decades, Phil Kerslake had a pretty robust sense of humour.

The title of his stage show Dead Man Talking referred to his aversion to the way people often see cancer as terminal.

Laughter was the must-have medicine during his long journey with the lymphoma that started when he was 19. Even with the gruelling treatment he became so used to, his humour prevailed.

READ MORE:

* Eight-time cancer survivor Phil Kerslake dies at 62

* Phil Kerslake: the warhorse jousts again

* Beating cancer eight times: Phil Kerslake creates new path



Having been diagnosed with lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma in 1979, he was often referred to as New Zealand’s most prolific cancer survivor.

Kerslake, a self-described “old warhorse”, often made light of this: “Rising from the jaws of death without good scientific explanation has been my speciality. That’s not a boast, just something I’ve done so far, and I’m not going to look that gift horse in the mouth.”

From the day he was first diagnosed, he told himself he was not going to die young.

“I’m not dying till I’m ready to go,” he told this writer in a recent interview.

Stuff Phil Kerslake outlived many terminal diagnoses.

He outlived multiple life-expectancy predictions by doctors over the decades. His view was that there was too much to do in life to think about dying.

But in the small hours of December 11, with wife Gill – his best friend and ally – at his side, Kerslake finally succumbed to the disease, 43 years after his first terminal diagnosis. He was 62.

Kerslake, who lived in Upper Hutt, was a pro when it came to his own cancer treatments. Over his lifetime, he endured 50 chemotherapy cycles, 80 radiation sessions, 26 surgeries, four head shaves, and stage 2, 3, and 4 cancer diagnoses.

Several specialists over the years had told him he’d come to the end of the line. He had been recommended for palliative care many times. His chart has read “unlikely contender for a good outcome”.

He was fortunate, he remarked once, that he had a body and mind made for chemotherapy.

His regular emails to those in his circle were crammed with information on the latest treatments he was about to take on.

They were also peppered with goals for the following months – selling more books, writing another, more talks.

Empowering others

Kerslake dug deep while researching his own cancer diagnoses. He learned about the medical system, and he learned how to communicate with his doctors. Feeling empowered was a great way to fight the fear, he always reasoned.

One of the key tenets of his philosophy on how to live well and long with cancer was to have compelling things to live for, he often said.

“I need to achieve things of meaning and purpose to me.”

Supplied Phil Kerslake in 2017 with sons Rhys, then 10, left, and Matthew, then 8, and wife Gill.

He spent 10 years speaking to audiences of people affected by cancer all over Aotearoa, from patients and their families to doctors and oncologists.

His message was always around coping with and demystifying cancer and its treatments.

“I am of the firm belief that such information can empower people to live a far better quality of life, but also that, in many cases, people can live longer than they otherwise might have. I believe I’m a case in point.”

The themes of his talks were rooted in his book Life, Happiness ... and Cancer – survive with action and attitude!, described by some as a practical resource book, and by others as a life-saver.

Since its 2006 release he has spoken to more than 20,000 people at more than 150 engagements all over Aotearoa and overseas about his experiences in the cancer world.

The book has been reprinted five times and is still bought in bulk and distributed free by the Cancer Society.

It led to work as a leadership coach, and to a slot on TVNZ’s Good Morning show.

Supplied Phil Kerslake's cancer support book.

Despite being dealt a bad hand, Kerslake accepted his cancer-survivor poster-boy title and made a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.

With his book and presentations he wanted to give people who work with patients a feel for how it is to go through a cancer experience and for patients to be active participants in their recovery.

“I wanted patients to be treated with respect, compassion, the utmost care, not treated as numbers,” he said in 2016, as he was about to go into treatment for his eighth cancer diagnosis.

“I knew from going through hospital systems that some people who worked on me didn’t get what I was going through. I was just part of the job they were doing. But if they really understand what it’s like emotionally and psychologically for that person … as a patient you are going to be better off.”

Speaking with patients, cancer support staff and medical professionals gave him a “massive sense of purpose”, he once said.

He would often get calls at home from people who, having read his book, wanted to talk about their own cancer journey. He always obliged.

Supplied Kerslake receiving treatment in 2017. In all, he endured 50 chemotherapy cycles, 80 radiation sessions, 26 surgeries, and four head shaves.

His work, much of it voluntary, was recognised in 2014 when he was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to people with cancer. Further afield, he was named International Hero of Hope for 2011-12 by the American Cancer Society.

He served on the Cancer Society Wellington Board, was an international Relay for Life ambassador, and was made a life member of the Cancer Society in 2019.

That same year he was given the honorary title Te Rangatira Toa Oranga – The Chief Wellbeing Warrior – by Rotorua’s Aratika Cancer Trust.

Outside this fight to survive, Kerslake studied karate. Years later, he was given the rank of shodan, 1st-degree black belt, by his alumni club Chidokan Karate-Do in recognition of his earlier training combined with his subsequent 40 years fighting cancer.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kerslake, photographed in July this year, used his experience with cancer to help others.

Raising the stakes

Kerslake started out life in Wales, where he was raised with his sister Deborah. He was 5 when the family emigrated to Australia in 1964. They resettled in Auckland three years later.

He was a 15-year-old Auckland Grammar student when he discovered lumps growing under his armpits, which doctors diagnosed as glandular fever.

But they never went away and, at 19, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

One doctor gave him 10 years. Another gave him more hope, telling him: “Nothing is set in stone. You can’t tell with cancer ...”

No treatment was advised and Kerslake, deciding to subscribe to the latter doctor’s view, didn’t let cancer hold him back.

“I was a young guy. [I] had been at work just a few years, looking to build some money, travel, meet girls, do all the things that 19-year-olds do. The good thing about not getting treatment meant I didn't lose my hair, so I still had a chance with the chicks,” he joked.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kerslake at home this year with his boys, Matthew and Rhys.

At 27, some routine tests revealed the cancer had got into his nodes and spread.

He never forgot his doctor looking at his notes and stating plainly: “You should be dead.”

Since then, Kerslake has done round after round with cancer. There were more, shorter but blessed stretches in remission. During one, he found love.

He met Gill in 1991 at Works Consultancy Services where he was a property management consultant, and she was an accounts clerk. Her sister had got her the job, and asked her pal Kerslake to keep an eye on her.

They married in 1998 and went on to become parents to sons Matthew, now 12, and Rhys, 14. Gill was his soulmate and his biggest supporter for more than 30 years.

The stakes were raised once he had his own family.

“It’s harder to face the idea of death now that it’s not just me any more. It’s less a fear of death and more a fear of leaving behind the people I love,” he remarked in one interview.

He worried about the family’s finances. Unable to work, they had downsized their family home four times – money woes are a lesser-known side-effect of cancer.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kerslake with his family.

Just two weeks before his death, another “Phil Update” dropped into his friends’ inboxes. A typical glass-half-full yarn: “There’s a lot to be grateful for, though I’m mindful of my precarious position. It would be reckless to overlook the latter.”

He was about to get to work on that memoir he’d been talking about.

It wasn’t to be. The cancer he’d outrun most of his life gained a final momentum.

In the end, it was never about winning or losing the race.

The cancer that limited his life had also put it into sharp focus. Through his cancer journey he discovered the true value of time. He became intent on creating a life full of meaning.

“I love life. I’ve always wanted to be around to see what would happen with my life. I wanted to see what I could do with it,” he told this writer.

Sources: The Kerslake family, Marion Daue, The Dominion Post (Rebecca Palmer).

Friends have set up a Givealittle page to help Phil's family stay in the family home he loved. https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/phil-kerslake-the-final-chapter