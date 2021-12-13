Man last seen at West Auckland bus depot missing for almost a month

Atonio Finau, 65, has not been seen since November 16.

Police have “serious concerns” for an Auckland man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in almost a month.

Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of 65-year-old Atonio Finau, who was last seen on November 16.

A police spokesman said Finau’s family and police had “serious concerns for his welfare”.

Finau lived in the Ōtāhuhu, south Auckland area but had driven to Laingholm in West Auckland the day before he was last seen.

Police said this was where he left his car, a black coloured Nissan Murano SUV/wagon.

“Despite a number of inquiries being carried out, his whereabouts remains unknown,” the spokesman said.

Police had established Finau took a bus from Laingholm to the New Lynn bus depot on the afternoon of his disappearance, and he was captured on CCTV.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Finau was seen on CCTV on November 16.

“Mr Finau's disappearance is out of character and police are appealing for anyone with any sightings of Mr Finau to contact us,” the spokesman said.

Anyone with information was urged to call police on 105 and quote file number 211203/4366.