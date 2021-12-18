Manawatū floods: Reducing stormwater drain strain would cause rates surge

Several homes in the North West part of Feilding have been flood damaged on Wednesday evening and at least one family has been evacuated.

The performance of Feilding's stormwater system is being defended amid criticism from residents who feel let down in the wake of this week's flooding.

Frustrated homeowners are still cleaning up after a number of culverts failed to withhold long bouts of heavy rain in the town on Monday and Wednesday nights, with some laying the blame on the Manawatū District Council.

There were 87 weather-related call-outs for emergency services in the space of 90 minutes on Wednesday evening, as 37 millimetres of rain fell and overwhelmed the town's drains.

The council’s head of infrastructure Hamish Waugh, who was going door to door on Wednesday night, checking residents were safe, said they were as prepared as they could be.

While waste and drinking water volumes were within the council’s control, stormwater could be unpredictable.

If residents wanted more comprehensive infrastructure and on-call contractors, it would have a big effect on their rates bill.

“If your rates are $3500, $140 of that is stormwater.”

Brab Hansen/SUPPLIED Flooding in northwest Feilding, where an overflowing culvert in Poplar Grove flooded, also affecting Homelands Ave and Lethbridge Street.

Stormwater infrastructure was a complex combination of council, regional council and private drains, and open spaces, some of which were public and some were private.

“Around the country there has been a generational underinvestment in stormwater. Feilding is growing... old pipes struggle to keep up with that growth.

“What used to be open paddocks are now subdivisions ... we do the best we can with the parts of the network we know about, and we know where the pinch points are.”

For housing developments such as the council-led precinct 4, that meant multi-million dollar investments into new infrastructure over the past decade.

The cul-de-sac of Poplar Grove, full of new builds, became a temporary lake on Wednesday when a privately-managed drain, blocked by weeds, couldn’t keep up with the intense and localised rain.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Sixty-seven years of memories were destroyed for a family during flooding on Wednesday.

Resident Braden Scott​ couldn’t believe it when he heard the council didn't have sandbags for them to use, given much of the district was known to be flood-prone.

“The water was literally millimetres from our door.”

He used cement bags as makeshift sandbags, and believed it saved his property.

His neighbour was not so lucky. The water diverted to her property, and she was evacuated.

“I’m just surprised they didn’t use the couple of days between the Monday and yesterday’s flood to do spot checks on the drains and culverts... that concerns me... they told us [the one on Poplar Grove] was privately owned, so it wasn’t their issue. How is that not their responsibility?”

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Feilding resident Alicia Field speaks about the impact of the floodwater rising on her Glasgow Terrace property.

Waugh said because council drains met up with private networks, private homeowners also carried responsibility to be prepared for emergencies.

It was impractical for council to buy and store “tens of thousands” of sandbags for uncommon weather events.

Glasgow Terrace resident Megan Pirret​ experienced first-hand how a one-in-100-year weather event could become more frequent.

In 2014, the culvert next to her home couldn’t keep up with stormwater, and it breached her property.

She and her father asked the council for improvements to protect the property. An extra fence was installed, but she had since repeatedly raised concerns that they were inadequate.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff This is the second time that Megan Pirret’s home has flooded.

The culvert failed again on Wednesday. The water broke through the fences with force, flooding the bottom floor of her and neighbour Alicia Field’s​ townhouses.

Pirret and Field, both single mothers, were angry. Their homes were the first they had ever bought, and it took years of hard work to make that possible.

“How is it fair this happens to us because the council aren't maintaining their drains? They knew it was a problem,” Pirret said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Manawatū District Council infrastructure manager Hamish Waugh says they did the best it could with what it had.

Her father’s room had been on the ground floor. 67 years of photos were destroyed by the floods.

“We felt utterly helpless,” Field added. “There wasn’t a single thing we could do. The force of the water wasn't even safe to walk through... we used furniture to keep it from getting into more of the house. We rung council for sandbags, to come and help us, but they didn’t come. Where were they?”

Feilding was drenched in 165 millimetres of rain across four days, according to Horizons Regional Council data, much of it concentrated to bouts of heavy rain.

At it's peak, the Makino Stream by Rata Street was just under 3 metres high and flowing at 80,000 litres per second.