Marlborough Sallies spread Christmas cheer and gifts

Emma Howan said about a hundred families had come through to pick up the perfect present for their Christmas tree during the Sallies’ annual toy drive.

About 100 families have Christmas gifts sorted thanks to the generosity of the community and the Salvation Army.

Marlborough Salvation Army corps officer Emma Howan said about 100 people had come into the Sallies over the week to pick out the perfect gifts for their families this Christmas.

“This is always a really fun, but busy week,” she said.

Howan said Friday marked the end of the official gift-giving week for the toy drive, but any families struggling for gifts could still come to pick out the perfect present.

READ MORE:

* Drive-through Christmas foodbank opens in Auckland as first-time demand spikes

* Santa Claus is coming to town, and he needs your help

* Coronavirus: Increased demand for food parcels under lockdown



She said the real thanks for the toy drive needed to go to the Marlborough community.

“It’s only with those donations that we can do this ... we certainly are only passing on the generosity of the community, and the community has been very generous to us.”

Every year the Salvation Army runs its Christmas donation drive to distribute to those in need.

Stuff There are still plenty of presents to pick from if you missed the formal gift-giving week this year, and Howan said people were welcome to come in to pick up gifts or make donations in the week before Christmas.

Howan said the numbers of people coming in for gifts this year was about the same as last year, so the need for donations was staying steady. She said people who missed the initial toy drive but still wanted to donate was more than welcome to come by with a last minute donation.

“We can still accept it if people are wanting to donate toys, even though our formal gift-week is done ... and equally it would give us a great start for next year.”

If toys aren't your thing, though, Howan said cash donations were also welcome and could go towards upcoming costs in the new year.

“Those families [who needed gifts] will be going back to school, so thinking about those other big costs that are coming up, school supplies and stationery.”