How does animal research work in New Zealand?

Animal research is an issue surrounded by controversy – in New Zealand the use of animals in research, testing or teaching is covered by strict controls covered by the Animal Welfare Act 1999.

But are the same practices carried out here? How does animal research work in Aotearoa, and what’s done to protect the animal subjects?

According to a 2019 Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) report, there are 131 organisations that either hold or have permission to hold a code of ethical conduct, which allows them to use animals for research.

Every project involving animals must be approved by an Animal Ethics Committee. MPI-accredited reviewer Dr Alan Macleod said getting a project approved by a committee is no easy feat.

“On a sliding scale of one to 10 from easy to difficult, it’s a nine or 10,” said Macleod.

“There are certain criteria the proposal needs to comply with, then there’s a strict checklist used for various categories that form the protocol.”

Otago University holds a code of ethical conduct. Its recently opened Eccles Building is one facility where practical animal research is carried out.

The building has 18 experiment rooms and multiple dissection and tissue harvest labs, along with other rooms and appliances used for various projects.

Professor Richard Blaikie, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Enterprise at the university, said research carried out at Otago is not just “done out of curiosity”.

“It’s more to support discovery research,” said Blaikie.

“There has to be a real benefit, where there’s a real problem involving an animal or wildlife condition. Not just ‘I came to work thinking about this’ kind of thing.”

Types of tests

Blaikie said the types of research that facilities carry out will often be behavioural and physiological studies.

In December last year, the university was under fire for conducting the “swim test” with mice – in which rats or mice are put in water to see how long they’ll swim for before giving up. It’s one type of behavioural study.

Blaikie said NZ facilities typically avoid product testing, where brands are tested on animals for quality and commercial benefit.

“We never did product testing and that’s mainly as – quite rightly – people see the commercial benefit of selling the product, but we don’t see having a better commercial benefit outweighing the cost to the animals,” said Blaikie.

Other studies rarely conducted with animals are called grade E tests, which fall under the MPI definition of “very high impact.”

“At grade E, you’re doing an intervention where the pain and suffering won’t be mitigated,” said Blaikie.

“If you’re researching pain, you do need to determine does this or that painkiller work. But we wouldn’t generally approve those kinds of procedures, we look for other ways to do that.”

Animals used

Blaikie said the university will try to find ways to conduct research without using any animals in the first place.

If there’s no alternative, animals from the “lowest order species” will be used. These go from fish embryos for developmental research to fish, amphibians and eventually smaller rodents.

Blaikie said while other jurisdictions might experiment on primates, New Zealand facilities – including Otago University – wouldn’t use them.

“We always go for the lowest intervention. It would be rare to go above small rodents,” said Blaikie.

Criticism

The Eccles Building’s research has been criticised by groups including the New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS), which has accused the university of carrying out “a new form of cruelty” through its animal research.

Blaikie said his researchers often find the criticism “upsetting”.

“We need to be clear: our researchers run at the highest ethical standards and operate in a way that matters,” he said.

“We have to be open to scrutiny. We stand by what we do, it's important work.”