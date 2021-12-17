Covid-19: Child under 10 becomes youngest case to die

A child aged between 0-9 is the latest Covid-19 death, according to data from the Ministry of Health. (File Photo)

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a child aged between 0 and 9 has become the youngest Covid-19 case to die in New Zealand.

The child, who died earlier this week, was tested for Covid-19 after their death, as is common when the cause of death in unclear, a Ministry of Health spokesman said.

“A young child, who sadly died earlier this week, was tested for Covid-19 post-death and returned a positive result.

“The child was a contact of an identified case but was not a known Covid-19 case before the time of death. The death remains under investigation and has been referred to the coroner.”

The death was not announced in the ministry’s daily 1pm update, however the ministry’s website shows that as of Friday, there was one death in the 0-9 age bracket, a Māori boy.

Ministry of Health spokesman Ben Heather confirmed to Stuff that data on the ministry’s website “is accurate”.

In the Delta outbreak, 38 children with Covid-19 aged 0 to 9 have required hospital care, accounting for 7 per cent of all hospitalised cases.

Children aged 0-9 make up 20 per cent of all cases in the Delta outbreak.

The previous youngest person with Covid-19 to die was a person in their late 30s. That death was announced by the ministry last Friday.

Ministry of Health website/Supplied Data from the Ministry of Health's website updated at 2.15pm on Friday, December 17, records the death of a child with Covid-19 in the 0-9 age category.

According to differences in the ministry’s data on Friday compared to Thursday, the person is a Māori boy, aged 0-9, registered to the Counties Manukau District Health Board (DHB).

It is not yet clear whether the death was caused by Covid-19 or something else.

According to the Ministry of Health’s definition, a Covid death includes all cases that died who were classified as an active case of Covid-19 at the time of death. In some of these cases, the underlying cause of death may have been unrelated to Covid-19.

The webpage states the information was last updated at 2.15pm on Friday.

For “privacy reasons, and out of respect for the family”, the ministry said no further information will be provided at this time.

While Māori make up an estimated 17.1 per cent of New Zealand’s population, Māori account for 32 per cent of all Covid-related deaths in New Zealand as of Friday.

Ministry of Health website/Supplied The Ministry of Health's website shows there's been one additional death of a Covid-19 case in the past 24 hours.

Because New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccination roll-out is only available to people aged 12 and older at present, the child would not have been eligible to be vaccinated. Medsafe approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 on Thursday.

Health expert Professor Collin Tukuitonga said it is a sad occasion for the child’s whānau, particularly at a time whānau look forward to getting together for the holidays.

Tukuitonga was unable to comment on this case due to the lack of details, he said it would be unusual for a healthy child with no underlying medical conditions to die from Covid-19.

Counties Manukau DHB has been approached for comment.