Covid-19: Omicron update and case numbers to be announced

New Zealand's first Omicron Covid-19 case arrived from Germany via Dubai and Auckland, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

The government is set to give an update on the Omicron situation in New Zealand and Covid-19 daily case numbers at about 1pm on Saturday.

The announcement will come a day after three more cases of the Omicron strain of the virus have been identified in managed isolation on Friday evening.

The three cases are not linked to New Zealand’s first case of Omicron in a Christchurch managed isolation facility (MIQ), which was confirmed on Thursday

The three people arrived from Dubai last Saturday and were taken to a Rotorua MIQ on a bus with other arrivals, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The three cases have now been moved to Jet Park in Auckland, where they continue to isolate.

The ministry said everyone on the flights with the three cases will be in MIQ for 10 days.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The three new Omicron cases are now in Jet Park quarantine facility after initially being taken to an MIQ in Rotorua.

The ministry has not yet released the genome sequencing results of two of the three Covid cases who were travelling on the same international flight as the New Zealand’s first Omicron case.

The third Covid case on that flight has been identified as of the Delta variant, the ministry said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed late on Friday that a child with Covid-19, aged between 0 and 9, has died.

The boy, who died earlier in the week, was tested for Covid-19 after their death and returned a positive swab, a ministry spokesman said.

The child has become New Zealand’s youngest Covid-19 case to die. The previous youngest person with Covid-19 to die was a person in their late 30s.