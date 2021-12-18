Auckland paramedics at 'breaking point', city five ambulances down on Friday night

In July St John set up a national emergency operations centre due to a huge increase in demand for ambulance services. [File video]

St John was unable to operate at least five of its Auckland ambulances on Friday night amid significant and ongoing staff shortages.

Stuff can reveal St John management on Saturday asked paramedics in the South Island if they could fly up to the super-city to help as it faced being eight ambulances down that evening.

Auckland Central territory manager Braden Stark said the weekend staff shortage in Auckland was partly caused by staff on sick leave or annual leave.

“A message was sent to ambulance officers across Aotearoa seeking support,” he said.

“Several ambulance officers including from Auckland, the Hauraki Plains, Waikato and Otago, have offered to help cover the shift, and some of our newly qualified ambulance officers have been called in to help.

“In addition, St John Ambulance is bolstering staff numbers on the clinical desk to provide support to staff in the Auckland Ambulance Communications Centre.”

First Union transport, logistics and manufacturing organiser Faye McCann said staff shortages were an ongoing issue in Auckland, and it was leaving staff burnt out.

Wearing PPE in the summer heat was tiring, especially given the high workload and short staffing, she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff An Ambulance in Auckland's CBD (file photo).

“Some staff have tried to apply for secondments in the past for a break, but have been denied due to the short staffing which forces them to either leave Auckland or leave St John entirely for a break.

“Alternative leave is also often denied even when applied for well in advance with staff having to find their own cover.

“St John needs to address the short staffing before the issue becomes worse, many staff are already at breaking point.”

McCann said the shortfall of eight ambulances expected on Saturday night was only averted by staff coming from other areas to help out.

“There were more than five ambulances down yesterday, and it is the same crew working tonight so another hard night ahead.

“There have been similar nights recently with three to five ambulances below establishment which is a great concern for the Auckland staff with no end in sight.”