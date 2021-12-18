Far north fire engulfs 300 hectares, seven helicopters at work

A timelapse, captured by Noah Dickinson, showing the fire burning at Waiharara on Saturday afternoon.

A huge blaze has engulfed 300 hectares in the Far North.

Crews were called to the fire at Waiharara in Northland, about 20km north of Kaitaia, shortly before 1.30pm Saturday and were still at the scene at 7pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift supervisor Colin Underdown said seven helicopters had been used to fight the fire.

Just before 7pm it had not yet threatened any houses and was confined to an area of swamplands, he said.

Noah Dickinson/Supplied A fire at Waiharara has engulfed 300 hectares on Saturday, December 18

Firefighters were using Norton Rd, north of the Waiharara Domain for access.