Lotto: $1m split between north and south

$1m was split between two winners this Saturday.

Battling last-minute Christmas shopping crowds will likely be a pleasure rather than a headache for two winners of Saturday night First Division Lotto.

One player bought their winning Lotto ticket at Auckland’s Smart Superette. The other bought theirs at Christchurch's Northlands Pak N Save. Both are $500,000 richer.

As no one won Powerball, that prize has rolled over to a Wednesday, December 22, jackpot of $12 million.

A third winning ticket, for Lucky Strike, was bought at the Caltex on Omahu Road in Hastings. The player won $200,000 with Strike Four.

Winners should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it online, or in person at any Lotto NZ outlet - all of which are open under any code of the traffic light system.