Police appeal for information after 'brutal and cowardly' assault leaves18-year-old in hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police are looking for information and footage of an assault which hospitalised two teens.

They want any information or footage of the incident in which an 18-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries, and a 19-year-old were attacked in Lower Hutt in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“We are now asking for any members of the public who were in their vehicles in the vicinity of Trevethick Gr, Whites Line West and Ludlam Cres at around 2:15am and have dashcam footage to contact police,” a police media statement said.

The 18-year-old man is in a stable condition in the Wellington Hospital intensive care unit, while the 19-year-old-man, remains at Hutt Hospital.

Police are continuing investigations into the assault. They are speaking to members of the public who live in the vicinity of Trevethick Gr, as well as people who were at a party at a Trevethick Gr address before the incident.

Nearby residents are being asked to check their properties for items that do not belong to them, and that may be connected to the attack.

If you have information or footage, you can contact the Police investigation team on 105 quoting 211218/4047.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.