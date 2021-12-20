The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, December 20

Sunflowers are now planted through almost two hectares of Phillip and Deanne Crowder’s Waikato property.

'Paddock full of happiness' shared in sister's memory

Towering sunflowers have created a “paddock full of happiness” where Waikato people can pick their own, and help the woman behind the venture remember her late sister.

Deanne Crowder, 41, and her husband Phillip, 58, have planted just under two hectares of sunflowers on their Gordonton Rd property near Taupiri, north of Hamilton.

Tom Lee/Stuff Deanne Crowder has a permant tattoo for her sister Leisha Steiner who died in a car accident in 2001.

And the bright yellow towering flower heads have attracted many willing pickers after what, for many people, has been a difficult 2021.

The bright blooms also have personal meaning for Crowder, as a link to her sister Leisha Steiner, who died aged 18 in a car accident in 2001.

A cousin painted a big, beautiful sunflower on Steiner’s casket, which started the association.

“From there onwards, the sunflower has meant so, so much to us. It’s sort of brought her back, this year it has brought her back to us.”

Louisa Favis/Twitter/Screenshot Ice cream trucks form a funeral procession.

A funeral procession of ice cream trucks in the UK

Savash Turkel was among a small group of family and friends who showed up on a dreary Friday morning in southeast London to bury his brother, Hassan Dervish, an ice cream man for more than 40 years who recently died of cancer.

But something was different about this December funeral procession, Turkel told The Washington Post: The jingles from ice cream trucks, driven by colleagues who knew and admired Dervish, flooded the streets in memory of a 62-year-old man hailed by loved ones as the "king of the ice cream."

"The first one came and then there was another and then there was another," said Turkel, 57.

"All of a sudden, there were probably 10 ice cream trucks that followed him all the way to the cemetery. There were so many ice cream trucks for my brother."

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram Chris Hemsworth shares daring video of son Tristan shooting arrow at his head.

Chris Hemsworth shares daring video of son shooting arrow at his head

He is known for featuring in a certain movie franchise with an expert bowman, and Chris Hemsworth is certainly one to live life on the wild side, and his latest Instagram post is no aberration.

Sharing the video with his followers, Hemsworth, 38, is seen filming himself with a water bottle balanced on his head.

In the background, his son Tristan, 7, steps into view, holding a bow and arrow.

Holding still, Hemsworth waits as his son draws his bow and aims at the bottle.

Ryan C. Hermens A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation.

Babies survive a tornado that carried them away in bathtub

Two babies survived a tornado in Kentucky last weekend that ripped the bathtub they were sheltering in out of the ground and tossed it with them inside, their grandmother said.

Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV that she put 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas in the bathtub last Friday with a blanket, a pillow and a Bible. Then the house in Hopkins County started shaking.

“Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted, and it was out of my hands,” Lutz said. “I couldn’t hold on. I just – oh my God.”

Lutz, who had been hit in the back of the head by the water tank from the tub, said she began looking everywhere among the wreckage for the children. Her house was stripped to the foundation.

The bathtub was found in her yard, upside down, with the babies underneath. Authorities from the sheriff's office drove to the end of her driveway and reunited her with the two children, she said.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Blair Struthers surpassed doing 100 holes for Cancer Society fundraiser.

Golfer completes 144 holes in raising close to $10,000 for Cancer Society

The South Canterbury golfer who planned to play 100 holes in a day for a Cancer Society fundraiser has beaten his goal by a long shot.

Blair Struthers completed 144 holes (eight 18-hole rounds) at the 5778-metre-long Pleasant Point Golf Club course, battling through pouring rain and cold winds at the start, to raise close to $10,000 as part of the Cancer Society’s Longest Day Golf Challenge.

“It feels really good,” the 29-year-old told The Timaru Herald on Monday as he recovered from his marathon effort which saw him walk at least 46 kilometres.

“I'm absolutely stoked. I set a goal and achieved it.