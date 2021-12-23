Auckland man to clock up 325 kilometres with walking frame for homeless charity

Bryne Gregory is walking over 300 kilometres with the assistance of a zimmer frame to raise money for the Auckland City Mission.

A man who uses the assistance of a walking frame will travel over 300 kilometres to raise money for a homeless charity in time for Christmas.

Bryne Gregory, 58, was homeless two years ago and credits Auckland City Mission with saving his life while he was suffering from alcoholism and debilitating injuries.

The former surf lifesaver and firefighter will complete his journey as he awaits surgery on his shoulder and two hip replacements.

“I arrived at the City Mission two years ago, in a really, really dark place. The staff there welcomed me with open arms, and showed a lot of empathy,” the central Auckland resident said.

“After about three months of being up there, I got my head back into a positive space with the help of the City Mission staff, and put my hand up to be a volunteer."

Gregory left his hometown in Gisborne while dealing with personal issues relating to alcohol. He said he was trying to focus on himself and heal some wounds.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Gregory will complete his journey on Queen St and around the Viaduct. He started by walking 1 kilometre on December 1, and increased the distance daily all the way up to 25 kilometres on December 25.

"I just had major issues with alcohol, that was my demon. Never did drugs, alcohol was my demon,” he said.

But not long after he suffered a fall and broke his shoulder, hip, arm and several ribs. The accident impacted his mobility and he was unable to work.

As a result, Gregory became homeless, and found himself on the steps of Auckland City Mission.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Gregory credits the City Mission with saving his life when he was homeless two years ago due to alcoholism and physical injuries.

The charity provided him with a bed and connected him to counselling services to help him deal with his problems.

Now Gregory is a volunteer there, and he said the experience had “really opened my eyes”.

"Watching our whānau come in for breakfast, and serving them, and seeing their faces and watching them sweat and watching them shake,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Gregory has raised $8505 to date and the money will go towards food parcels and Christmas presents for underprivileged children.

"It was enough to just go, 'right Gregory, you can't go back there again, mate, it'll destroy you'."

He now lives in Auckland, has a healthy relationship with alcohol and is awaiting surgery to reconstruct his shoulder.

Gregory has been involved in surf lifesaving for 45 years both competitively and as a coach. He was also a firefighter for 12 years.

"If you look my career it's always been about giving back, I thought let's try and raise some money for this organisation that has backed me so much,” he said.

"So I started walking and put a plan to go one kilometre on the first of December, all the way to 25 kilometres on the 25th of December."

Gregory has been completing his journey walking down Queen St and around the Viaduct, sharing his story with those who will listen.

He has set up a Givealittle page and raised $8505 to date. The money will help Auckland City Mission provide 9000 food parcels and 30,000 presents this Christmas.

"I've got mates that I haven't spoken to in 30 years from surf lifesaving that have touched base with me, and they’re standing up and donating,” Gregory said.

"To go back to the place that I was, which was alcohol 24/7, no way, no way, there's too many good things happening in my life, and too much to look forward to."