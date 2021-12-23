Tributes flow for man who died after hitting head during arrest

Several investigations are underway after the death of Peter Tuhi who was critically injured while being arrested in Levin on Tuesday.

Only recently, 67-year-old Peter Tuhi had helped a long-time friend build fences on his deer farm.

He didn’t use any rammers or other technology, Percy Burlace – Tuhi’s friend of 21 years said – he dug the holes for the posts by hand.

“He was a bloody hard worker.”

On Tuesday, Tuhi was critically injured after he hit his head while being arrested, in the car park of the Levin Cosmopolitan Club on Oxford St, Levin, around 3pm.

He was taken to Wellington Hospital and placed in an induced coma, but died overnight on Wednesday.

Burlace said Tuhi would be “sadly missed”.

“He was a bit of a character and a jovial sort of guy, plenty of laughs,” he said.

Alongside fencing, Tuhi did wood chopping as a hobby and was a rugby referee for years.

“He was a good all-round bloke, you know?” Burlace said.

Tuhi was also hearing impaired.

Several online tributes have been posted about Tuhi.

The Horowhenua Axemens Club posted Tuhi was a “stalwart” of the club”.

“We will miss him popping up out of know where and the lamb shank shouts. Lots of memories ... May you R.I.P Pete and have an endless supply of Waikato Nector of the Gods.”

Wellington Centre Axemen posted: “Another mighty Totara has fallen. Rest in peace our old friend.”

The Tele Hotel in Ōtaki posted: “He was a great friend of us all here at the Tele.”

Supplied/Duane watt The Tele Hotel owner Duane Watt said Tuhi, pictured, was an "expert at chopping trees".

“He was involved with so many things pool, rugby, league, refereeing, wood chopping that he was at most functions. Anything to do with the Waikato, Shannon, Manakau or Ōtaki. He was always generous with helping someone who was short, offering food for a function or helping someone out of their depth. We will miss Peter and our biggest sympathies for all his family,” the post said.

Owner Duane Watt said he was in the hotel’s pool team for many years.

“He played golden oldies rugby and masters, and like it said in there he was a referee for the rugby union, he was still wood chopping, he was actively involved in a lot of things. It's just a tragic way to pass,” Watt said.

Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser said investigations into the incident were in the very early stages and police would not be making further comment.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the man’s whānau at this distressing time,” he said.

“This is tragic news no one wants to ever hear.”

Several investigations into the circumstances around what happened have been launched and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

google maps Tuhi was arrested and critically injured in the carpark of the Levin Cosmopolitan Club.

In a statement on Tuesday night, police said they received a 111 call from members of the public concerned about a man’s behaviour in Levin.

A police officer arrived and attempted to arrest Tuhi.

“Initial information indicates that during the arrest process both the officer and the man fell to the found, with the man hitting his head. The officer called for medical assistance for the man.”

Levin Cosmopolitan Club owner Bruce McCarrison confirmed the incident took place in the club's car park, after he called police about Tuhi's behaviour.

He said Tuhi had not been drinking at the club or entered the premises.

"It is tragic. I feel sorry for Peter's family and I feel sorry for the constable involved," he said.

Police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage that covers Oxford St, in the vicinity of number 47, to contact them via 105 and quote the file number 211221/5849.