The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, December 26

Christmas Day baby an early arrival

A new baby made a dramatic entrance into the world at 12.04am on Christmas Day in Wellington.

Supplied Tiffany Rose Douglas with Wiremu Horomona Paina Panapa, who is named after his father. He was born at 12.04am on Christmas Day.

Wiremu Horomona Paina Panapa was meant to be a March baby, but when his māmā Tiffany Rose Douglas’ waters broke in Masterton on Christmas Eve, she knew he had other ideas.

Wee Wiremu’s arrival was heralded by a helicopter ride to Wellington Hospital.

“It was actually a really nice day for it, I got to see some good views and it was my first time in a helicopter, Douglas told Stuff of the Christmas Eve ride into the capital.”

Despite being born at 30 weeks, Wiremu is “doing awesome” and weighs 1.4 kilograms. He would be cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit until he can breathe by himself, Douglas said.

Congratulations to all involved.

Captain Santa makes his final Christmas Day flight

A Qantas pilot has captained his final festive flight after 41 years of Christmas Day flying.

For one day a year, Australian pilot Steve Anderson swaps his pilot's uniform for a red suit and white beard and goes by the name Captain Santa.

9News For one day a year, Captain Steve Anderson becomes Captain Santa.

"If we can make just one person smile, it's great," the frequent flier and friend of Father Christmas told 9News.

Now Anderson has decided to retire from the skies and will officially stop all flying in August.

While Covid-19 has brought difficulty to many of Anderson's passengers, he says it's nice to see smiles returning to people's faces.

A fascinating year in women's sport as New Zealand stars shine

Take a look back on a big and often bizarre year in women's sport, where the highs and lows were amplified by a global pandemic.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images Lydia Ko was seen smiling a lot during 2021.

The highs range from Lydia Ko – who is back, and back to her best – to the outstanding female Paralympians in Tokyo and Lisa Carrington, who is simply the greatest ever, says Olympian and Newsroom.co.nz LockerRoom writer Sarah Cowley Ross.

88-year-old graduates from university alongside his 23-year-old granddaughter

American senior Rene Neira has received a degree in recognition in economics from the University of Texas at San Antonio, and he accepted his diploma with his granddaughter (and fellow graduate) Melanie Salazar by his side.

The family members started classes at the same school in 2016 and caught the attention of the internet when Salazar posted photos of her grandfather on Twitter.

On the day of their graduation, communications graduate Salazar wheeled Neira – who is terminally ill and in hospice care – onto the stage to receive his diploma, she told Today.

“I am so thankful to have shared these memories together of college and graduations. I love him dearly,” she said.

Salazar said studying together gave them the chance to see each other more often.

"He worked hard, and so can anyone if they truly want it," she said.

Former refugee gives back with free haircuts

Wellingtonian Deeia Awad stationed himself on Oriental Parade on Christmas Day in his friend’s van and cut hair, for free, until his clippers died.

The professional barber told Stuff reporter Rachel Thomas: “My clippers gave up, then my legs gave up.”

Awad, a former Syrian refugee who came to New Zealand with his family in 2015, knows the difference a good haircut can make.

“Especially with all this Covid stuff going around, I know a lot of people can’t afford a haircut, but I know a haircut can change their mentality and make them feel better about themselves.”